Wizards tip off 2018-19 season vs. Heat

The 2018-19 season has officially arrived for the Washington Wizards. On Thursday night, the Wizards host the Heat to open up the new season. John Wall and Bradley Beal lead Washington against a Miami team that always plays hard. The Wizards bring back most of their core from a year ago, with notable additions Dwight Howard, Austin Rivers, and Jeff Green. On the other side, the Heat have just about the exact same roster as a year ago, despite some injuries. The Heat lost to the Magic 104-101 on Wednesday night in Orlando after their double-digit comeback fell short in the closing minutes.

This is the second consecutive season the Wizards will open up their season at home. All fans in attendance will receive a schedule magnet, presented by Capital One Bank.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 8:00 p.m. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Otto Porter Jr., F – Markieff Morris, C – Ian Mahinmi

Heat: G – Goran Dragic, G – Josh Richardson, F – Rodney McGruder, F – Derrick Jones Jr., C – Hassan Whiteside

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (Gluteal Soreness – Out)

Heat: James Johnson (Sports Hernia - Out), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle – Out), Wayne Ellington (Left Ankle - Questionable), Justise Winslow (Right Hamstring - Doubtful)

Storylines

Howard’s status, Heat injuries

Dwight Howard will not play for the Wizards, so Ian Mahinmi will start at center. Scott Brooks ruled him out during his availability prior to the game.

"He’s getting close," Brooks explained. "He had 3 good practices. We just don’t feel like he’s quite there yet. We’re in no rush.”

On the other hand, the Heat were without four key players on Wednesday night against the Magic: Dion Waiters, James Johnson, Wayne Ellington, and Justise Winslow. All four are expected to miss Thursday’s game as well. Miami prides itself on depth, and being down four of their top players will certainly require other players to play more minutes against the Wizards.

Fast-paced and 3-point heavy

The Wizards showed all preseason that they’re committed to shooting more 3-pointers, layups, and dunks and eliminating bad midrange jumpers. Now, Washington will bring its new offensive scheme to the regular season. Players like Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr., and Austin Rivers will thrive in the strategy. It will be interesting to see how the Heat try to counter the team’s offensive attack.

Washington will also look to play faster, utilizing John Wall’s speed. Scott Brooks has emphasized throughout preseason that multiple players will be bringing the ball up after rebounds in order to play faster, including but not limited to Wall, Beal, Porter, Rivers, Tomas Satoransky, Kelly Oubre Jr., and others. By doing this, the Wizards should be able to have a few more possessions per game and get better shots off earlier in the shot clock.

Schedule factors

This matchup against the Heat is the beginning of a tough start to the season for the Wizards, who will take on the Raptors Saturday before heading out West for five games. The Wizards will face the Trail Blazers and Warriors to begin that trip, so the team’s first four games will be competitive to say the least.

The Heat will arrive in D.C. late Wednesday night, playing the Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday. Having a back-to-back to start the year is a brutal way to begin, but somebody had to do it. Down four players already, the Wizards should be able to take advantage of this.