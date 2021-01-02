Recap: Wizards top Wolves, 130-109, as Beal hits scoring milestone

FINAL: Wizards 130 | Timberwolves 109

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (31), Thomas Bryant (18), Jerome Robinson (13)

Timberwolves: Malik Beasley (21), Anthony Edwards (17), Naz Reid (17)

SUMMARY

The Wizards defeated the Timberwolves 130-109 on Friday night at Target Center, earning their first win of the season. Bradley Beal led the way with 31 points and seven assists, his third 30-point game of the season. Beal scored his 25th point of the night early in the third quarter, becoming the first player in franchise history to score 25-plus points in the first six games of a season.

“It’s great,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “We put a lot of work in. We came up short so many games, some disappointing finishes, but it was good to play a solid game throughout. I thought we had a bad stretch there in the second quarter, but throughout this game, I thought we played with the right intensity and unselfish play on both ends of the floor. And I thought you saw some growth from some of the younger players.”

Thomas Bryant, who finished the night a perfect 7-7 from the field, got the scoring started for the Wizards, hitting a three on the team’s first offensive possession. Bryant, Beal and Deni Avdija each hit threes in the first three minutes of the game as Washington jumped out to an early 16-7 lead. Beal dominated the first quarter, scoring 14 points on 6-9 (.667) from the field. The Wizards’ lead hit 10 in the early going but was cut to four with just over two minutes left in the opening frame. Davis Bertans, coming off a cold performance against the Bulls, hit a pair of threes in less than a minute to put the Wizards back up by double digits. In the second, Washington led by as many as 16 before a 19-7 Minnesota run cut the lead to four with less than three minutes left in the half and down to three points at the break.

The game was decided in the third quarter. The Wizards unleashed a 10-0 run in the opening minutes before a D’Angelo Russell layup ended the run. Washington, however, wasn’t done and proceeded to close the remaining 6:26 of the third quarter with a 23-5 run to take a 100-79 lead heading into the fourth. Beal scored 11 points and registered a trio of assists in the third, including a difficult wraparound pass to Bryant, who finished with a dunk.

In the fourth, the Wizards turned to the reserve unit and built their lead to as high as 37 points. Robin Lopez and Jerome Robinson each scored nine points in the final frame while Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards, the first overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, scored 15 in the fourth.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Avdija does it all

Avdija came up big for the Wizards, recording his first double-digit scoring night of his career (11 points) in 27 minutes of action, shooting 4-7 (.571) from the field and 3-5 (.600) from 3-point range. The rookie put on a well-rounded performance, grabbing seven rebounds to go along with three assists and three steals – and finished with a team-best plus-32 rating. Avdija has now recorded three-plus assists in each of the last four games.

“I love playmaking,” Avdija said postgame. “I love making plays for my teammates. I love making my teammates involved. I’m looking for them in every opportunity, as you can see. It makes the whole team feel good. It makes me feel good. I’ll find them every time. For me, I took a big step today. I had some playmaking plays and hopefully I can playmake some more for my teammates, but that will come through time.”

A closer look at the decisive third quarter

After the Timberwolves closed the first half strong, pulling within three just before halftime, the Wizards blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Minnesota 40-14. Led by Beal’s 11 points, the Wizards’ starting five combined for 38 of the 40 points. Bryant scored nine points on 3-3 (1.000) from the field, grabbed four rebounds and recorded three assists. Beal, Bryant and Avdija each hit two 3-pointers and finished plus-26 in the third. As a team, the Wizards shot 13-21 (.619) from the field and 6-11 (.545) from deep.

Washington brought it on the defensive end as well, holding a Wolves offense in check that had scored 32 points one quarter earlier. In the third, Minnesota shot just 5-19 (.263) from the field, 1-8 (.125) from three and 3-6 (.500) from the free throw line – and committed six turnovers.

Neto efficient in place of Westbrook

The Wizards were without Russell Westbrook (rest) for the second time this season as the team continues to rest the veteran guard on the second game of back-to-backs. Again, the Wizards turned to Raul Neto to fill his place. In his first game subbing for Westbrook, Neto tied his career high with 22 points and dished out five assists. Against the Wolves, Neto was efficient, hitting 5-7 (.714) from the field and 2-2 (1.000) from three on his way to 12 points. Neto recorded two assists, two steals and just one turnover in 22 minutes, finishing with a plus-16 rating.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Nets / Sunday, January 3 / 6:00 P.M. / Barclays Center

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT