Wizards face Timberwolves on Saturday

The Wizards will continue their three-game homestand on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 P.M. It will be the team’s first game since the crazy offensive game against the Rockets on the same night the Washington Nationals won the World Series.

For Washington, there are not really any updates on the injury front. C.J. Miles should be back very soon, while Jordan McRae continues to rehab his right hand post-surgery. All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns will not play for the Timberwolves after his in-game fight against Joel Embiid on Wednesday. Both Towns and Embiid were suspended two games for the fracas.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Ish Smith, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Timberwolves: G – Jeff Teague, G – Andrew Wiggins, F – Treveon Graham, F – Robert Covington, C – Jordan Bell

Injury Report

Wizards: C.J. Miles (left foot rehab – doubtful), Jordan McRae (Mallet finger – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out), Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain – out)

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns (suspended – out)

Storylines

Wizards offense among league leaders

Through four games, though a small sample size, the Wizards have simply been an offensive juggernaut. Washington enters Saturday’s game second in the NBA in offensive rating, scoring 113.6 points per 100 possessions. The Wizards are only second to those high-scoring Rockets and are one of six teams with an offensive rating above 110.0. They are second in the league in field goal percentage (47.9%), while ranking fourth in 3-point percentage (38.2%). Led by Bradley Beal (26.8 PPG) and Rui Hachimura (18.0 PPG), eight players are averaging double-digit scoring. Washington has been an offensive machine, and now will just need to step up defensively like the team did in its win in Oklahoma City.

Wolves without a KAT

As aforementioned, Karl-Anthony Towns will not play on Saturday or the Wolves’ next game, a big blow to their team. Even after missing part of the game against Philadelphia, Towns is still averaging 27.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game on 54.4% shooting overall and 52.9% from deep. That’s a lot of production for Minnesota to be missing, especially offensively. On the season, the Timberwolves have an 111.3 offensive rating with Towns on the court (would rank in the top six in the league), but only a 90.0 offensive rating with Towns off the court. The Timberwolves will need to play a strong defensive game to win against the offense of the Wizards.

Wizards bench mob

The Wizards have been receiving a big boost from their bench over the first four games. Getting players like Troy Brown Jr. and Isaiah Thomas back have certainly helped, while Davis Bertans and Moe Wagner have been excellent off the bench. As a unit, the bench ranks ninth in the league in scoring (44.8 points per game), shooting 52.1% from the field overall (second in the NBA) and a league-leading 47.1% from deep. Bertans, who is averaging 16.0 points per game off the bench, is 10th in the NBA in 3-point shooting (55.2%), making 4.0 on 7.3 attempts per game. Wagner is scoring 11.0 points in only 16.1 minutes per game and leads the team in net rating. Thomas, who returned against the Spurs, is averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 assists in only 22.0 minutes per game. Brown played his lone game on Wednesday, scoring 14 points.