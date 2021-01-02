By the numbers: Wizards earn first win over Timberwolves

On Friday night, the Wizards earned their first win of the season, a 130-109 victory over the Timberwolves at Target Center in Minnesota. Below, we take a closer look at the Wizards’ win by the numbers.

BRAD’S SCORING STREAKS

With a 31-point performance against Minnesota, Bradley Beal has now scored 25-plus points in all six of the Wizards’ games this season, becoming the first player in franchise history to do so. The previous record, Don Ohl’s streak of five consecutive 25-point games to start the season, had stood since the 1965-66 season.

Additionally, Beal has now scored at least 20 points in his last 29 games played. That is the longest active streak in the league. The next-closest streak is Kawhi Leonard’s 15-game run, which he kept alive last night with a 20-point performance against the Jazz.

WIZARDS IN DOUBLE FIGURES

Eight Wizards players, including all five starters, scored at least 10 points against the Timberwolves on Friday night. That’s the most players in double figures this season, topping a previous high of five (twice). The eight Wizards were Beal (31), Thomas Bryant (18), Jerome Robinson (13), Raul Neto (12), Deni Avdija (11), Rui Hachimura (11), Robin Lopez (11) and Davis Bertans (11).

BRYANT’S PERFECT PERFORMANCE

After shooting 10-11 (.909) from the field the night before against Chicago, Bryant upped his efficiency against Minnesota. He finished 7-7 (1.000) from the field, scoring 18 points. Bryant joins Portland’s Enes Kanter as the only players this season to shoot 100% from the field on at least seven attempts.

PLUS PLAYERS

Entering Friday’s game against Minnesota, there had been only one instance this season of a Wizards player registering a plus-minus rating over 20 or higher. Against the Wolves, four players accomplished the feat, led by Avdija’s plus-32 rating in just 27 minutes.

THE DECISIVE THIRD QUARTER

The Wizards’ win against the Wolves was thanks mostly to their third quarter performance, outscoring Minnesota 40-14. It was Washington’s second 40-point quarter of the season (Q1 vs. CHI; 12/31/20) and their largest single-quarter margin of the year, topping their 34-15 third quarter against Orlando on December 27.

SEASON-HIGH IN DIMES

The Wizards recorded a season-high 35 assists on Friday, the team’s highest assist total since November 20, 2019 against the Spurs (38). Washington’s 35 assists are the second-highest total across the league this season, trailing only the San Antonio’s 36 against Toronto on December 26.