Wizards drop Sunday matinee to OKC, 121-103

FINAL: Wizards 103 | Thunder 121

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Jerome Robinson (19), Isaac Bonga (14), Moritz Wagner (12), Troy Brown Jr. (12)

Thunder: Darius Bazley (23), Danilo Gallinari (20), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (18)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated 121-103 by the Thunder on Sunday afternoon at The Arena in Orlando. Washington now has two seeding games remaining: Tuesday and Thursday matchups with Milwaukee and Boston.

A pair of threes from Oklahoma City’s Mike Muscala sparked a 10-0 Thunder run to start the game before Thomas Bryant answered with two 3-pointers of his own. Isaac Bonga, who shined in the Wizards’ exhibition games but has been quiet during the seeding period, got off to a strong start, scoring 10 points to go along with five rebounds in the first half. Bonga was aggressive in getting to the rim and converted on a couple of difficult finishes. As a team, the Wizards struggled from deep all day, making it difficult to cut into a Thunder lead that grew to as many as 19 in the first half and 22 in the second. Washington shot 9-36 (.250) from 3-point range in the game while the Thunder converted on 43-84 (.512) overall and 18-39 (.462) from three.

Despite double-digit performances from Jerome Robinson and Moritz Wagner in the second half, the Wizards were unable to chip away at the Thunder lead. The Wizards passed the ball well in the second half, assisting on 14 of their 20 made field goals, but couldn’t overcome their long-range shooting struggles.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Robinson’s play a bright spot for the Wizards

After being held to single digits for the first time in the seeding period Friday against the Pelicans, Jerome Robinson returned to what has been his normal form in Orlando: a steady bench contributor on both ends of the court. Robinson finished the game with a team-high 19 points, 12 of which came in the second half. The second-year guard also led the team in threes (4), assists (6), steals (2) and finished the game with 3.9 net rating.

Thunder ride hot 3-point shooting to win

The Thunder’s success started from beyond the arc. After Mike Muscala knocked down 3-4 (.750) from 3-point range in the first quarter, teammates followed suit. Muscala hit four triples and was one of four Thunder players to knock down three-plus 3-pointers in the game, joining Danilo Gallinari, Darius Bazley and Chris Paul. Bazley, who led the team with 23 points on 8-13 (.615) shooting, hit a game-high five 3-pointers. Gallinari and Paul each hit three.

Paul does it all for OKC

While Bazley led the way for the Thunder in scoring, Chris Paul did just about everything else. Paul stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 13 points, nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. In 33 minutes of action, the 10-time All-Star registered a plus-26 rating. Following the game, Troy Brown Jr., who saw extended time facilitating the offense with Shabazz Napier out with a sprained right ankle, gave credit to Paul for his defensive tenacity. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks added to Brown Jr.’s praises.

“He’s the coach on the floor,” Brooks said. “You see it on the sideline. When he’s on the bench, he’s calling plays out. He’s doing it during the game. He gets into the refs and they understand. I think Chris Paul is a difference-maker. He changes the game. He keeps you in every game. He manages it. He knows time and score. He’s just been a winning basketball player his entire career.”

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT