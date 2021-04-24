Recap: Wizards streak hits seven with 129-109 win over Thunder

FINAL: Wizards 129 | Thunder 109

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (37), Bradley Beal (33), Raul Neto (15)

Thunder: Darius Bazley (20), Theo Maledon (20), Luguentz Dort (18), Isaiah Roby (18)

SUMMARY

The Wizards defeated the Thunder 129-109 on Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena, earning their seventh consecutive win. Russell Westbrook totaled 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists while Bradley Beal added 33 points of his own. Darius Bazley and Theo Maledon each scored 20 points to lead the way for Oklahoma City.

Offenses owned the opening frame as the Wizards and Thunder combined for 71 points on 24-48 (.500) from the field. After opening up a seven-point lead halfway through the first, Washington went without a field goal for over two minutes and gave up a 20-7 run to fall behind by six. They closed the quarter strong, taking a 36-35 lead when Chandler Hutchison knocked down a corner three at the buzzer. The back-and-forth play continued in the second quarter. Westbrook knocked down one of his three 3-pointers early in the second quarter, putting Washington up four before a 14-4 Oklahoma City run put the Thunder back on top. Again, the Wizards stormed back, taking a four-point lead after knocking down threes on three consecutive possessions with less than three minutes to go in the first half. Two of those three triples came from Raul Neto, who scored 15 points in a starting role. Beal and Westbrook combined to score 24 of the Wizards’ 34 points in the second quarter, leading the team to a 70-68 halftime advantage.

Washington ripped off a 15-1 run in the opening minutes of the third quarter, taking an 85-71 lead on Beal’s third 3-pointer of the night. Beal played the entire third, scoring 11 of the team’s 30 points. Oklahoma City managed to cut the lead back down to six with 2:37 left in the third before a Davis Bertans three helped Washington back to a double-digit lead heading into the fourth. Bertans finished the night 4-7 (.571) from deep and now has three-plus threes in eight of his last nine games. The Wizards’ defense tightened up in the fourth, holding the Thunder to 7-25 (.280) from the field and 3-9 (.333) from 3-point range, to help seal the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook, Beal combine for 70

With Westbrook’s 37 points and Beal’s 33, the backcourt duo now has five games this season in which they have both scored 30-plus points, the most such games in the NBA. Against his former team, Westbrook put on one of his best performances of the season. With 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, Westbrook now has four consecutive triple-doubles, 28 on the season and 174 for his career, putting him just seven behind Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history with 13 games left in the regular season. The former MVP entered the game averaging 21.0 points, 13.9 rebounds and 11.9 assists in April and has now recorded triple-doubles in 14 of his last 16 games. Westbrook did most of his damage in the first half, totaling 22 points on 8-12 (.667) from the field, 2-2 (1.000) from three and 4-4 (1.000) from the free throw line.

Beal’s 33-point performance came in his 595th game as a Wizard, tying him with Charles Jones for fifth-most in franchise history. He’s now scored 30-plus points in six of his last seven games and inched his way closer to re-taking the scoring lead from Golden State’s Stephen Curry. Against the Thunder, Beal shot 12-24 (.500) from the field, 4-6 (.667) from deep and 5-5 (1.000) from the free throw line to go along with six rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks.

Hachimura, Avdija replaced by committee

With Rui Hachimura missing his third game in a row with left knee soreness and Deni Avdija done for the season with a right ankle fracture, the Wizards called on a few names who had seen only limited action in recent weeks. Isaac Bonga stepped into Avdija’s starting spot, but played just 10 minutes. In that time, he finished plus-nine, highlighted by a second quarter steal that set up a lead-taking 3-pointer from Beal on the other end. Anthony Gill, who entered the game with only 2:53 of action in the Wizards’ last six games, played 20 minutes, the most he’s played since late January when the team’s roster was impacted by health and safety protocols. Gill scored a season-high nine points on 4-5 (.800) shooting to along with 10 rebounds and a plus-20 rating. Hutchison saw his first action in six games, totaling five points, three rebounds and knocked down his only field goal attempt – his buzzer-beating three at the end of the first quarter.

Wizards’ win caps best 10-game streak since 2017

Washington’s recent run marks their best stretch of basketball by wins and losses in over four years. The Wizards have won seven in a row and nine of their last 10, the first time they have accomplished either feat since February of 2017. The 10-game stretch includes a pair of wins over the Warriors, a win over the league-leading Jazz and an overtime win over the Pelicans – and has propelled them in the Eastern Conference standings from 13th to 10th, the final qualifying spot for the NBA Play-In Tournament. Their only loss in the last 10 games came at the hands of the 42-17 Suns without Beal, Hachimura and Bertans. Over the final 13 games of the regular season, the Wizards will play six home games, seven road games, 10 games against the Eastern Conference and three against the West.

NEXT UP: Cavaliers at Wizards / Sunday, April 25 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

