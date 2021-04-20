Recap: Wizards beat OKC 119-107 behind Beal's 30, Westbrook's triple-double

FINAL: Wizards 119 | Thunder 107

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (30), Davis Bertans (21), Robin Lopez (17)

Thunder: Darius Bazley (26), Tony Bradley (16), Kenrich Williams (15)

SUMMARY

The Wizards beat the Thunder 119-107 on Monday night at Capital One Arena, their fifth consecutive win and seventh in their last eight games. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 30 points while Russell Westbrook totaled 13 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists. Washington earned the win without starting forward Rui Hachimura, who missed the game due to left knee soreness. The game marked the first of two matchups between the teams this week with the second scheduled for Friday in Oklahoma City.

The Wizards started hot, hitting 11 of their first 14 field goal attempts and took their first double-digit lead of the night with 3:23 left in the opening frame. Minutes later, the Washington lead hit 13 on a four-point play from Davis Bertans, who finished the night with 21 points on 6-12 (.500) from 3-point range. It was Bertans’ first game back after missing the last two for the birth of his son. The Wizards shot 14-22 (.636) as a team in the first quarter and led 38-25 heading into the second quarter. The Thunder cut the lead from 17 to nine before Deni Avdija converted on a difficult layup in transition off a pass from Westbrook. But Oklahoma City’s run wasn’t over. After a Robin Lopez dunk put Washington up 10 with 4:15 on the clock, Oklahoma City went on a 13-4 run to pull within a point. The Thunder shot 12-20 (.600) from the field and 5-8 (.625) from 3-point range in the second quarter. The Wizards scored on their final two possessions of the half, including a Bertans 3-pointer as time expired, to lead 64-58.

Washington opened the second half on a 7-0 run to go up 71-58 and held a double-digit lead for most of the frame due mostly to a hot stretch of 3-point shooting mid-way through the quarter. The Wizards’ first non-Bertans 3-pointers of the game came on two consecutive possessions, both from Beal, to put Washington up 83-71 with 4:31 left in the third quarter. Just over a minute later, Bertans knocked down his fourth triple of the night to put Washington up 13. An 11-2 run by the Thunder in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter cut the lead back down to two, but Oklahoma City was unable to get any closer. Lopez scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Wizards put the Thunder away for good and seal the wire-to-wire win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal tallies fifth straight 30-point game

Beal shot 12-21 (.571) from the field en route to his league-leading 29th 30-point game of the season. He was dominant in the first quarter, scoring 11 of his 30 points on 5-7 (.714) from the field and grabbing three steals. After a quiet second quarter, he came alive again in the third, helping fend off an Oklahoma City run with a pair of threes on consecutive possessions. He finished the night 3-4 (.750) from 3-point range, the fourth time in the last five games with two-plus 3-pointers. Beal has now scored 30-plus points in five consecutive games, one shy of matching the six-game streak he recorded earlier this season.

Westbrook records triple-double #172 against former team

Matching up against a Thunder team for which he played the first 11 years of his career, Westbrook continued his recent run of triple-doubles, this time totaling 13 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists. For the second game in a row, he was aggressive in getting his teammates involved early, recording four assists in the first 4:33 of the game. He saw his streak of four consecutive games with at least 14 rebounds come to an end, but kept alive his double-double streak, now at 21 games, the longest streak of the NBA season. Westbrook has recorded triple-doubles in eight of the last nine games, giving him 26 on the season and now sits nine shy of tying Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history (181). According to ESPN Stats & Information, Westbrook becomes the first player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles against all 30 teams.

Reserves deliver for Wizards

The Wizards’ bench came into Monday night’s game against the Thunder averaging 45.0 points per game in their last seven games, second-most in the NBA since April 6. In that time, they’re outscoring opponent reserves by 3.9 points per game and have the highest field goal percentage in the league at 58.0% – nearly eight percentage points more than second-ranked Toronto. The reserve unit came up huge again on Monday, this time scoring 55 points on 21-35 (.600) from the field. Bertans led the way with 21 points while centers Daniel Gafford and Robin Lopez combined for 30 points on 13-15 (.866) shooting.

NEXT UP: Warriors at Wizards / Wednesday, April 21 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT