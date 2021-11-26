Preview: Wizards’ road trip continues Friday night in OKC

GAME INFO

Paycom Center | 8 p.m. | TV: NBCSW+ | Radio: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards continue their four-game road trip on Friday night, taking on the Thunder at Paycom Center at 8 p.m. ET. Washington is coming off a loss in New Orleans on Wednesday while Oklahoma City is coming off a loss to Utah the same night.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS THUNDER G Spencer Dinwiddie Josh Giddey G Bradley Beal Luguentz Dort F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Aaron Wiggins F Kyle Kuzma Darius Bazley C Daniel Gafford Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out), Rui Hachimura (not with team – out)

THUNDER: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle sprain – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards face back-to-back looking to snap losing slide

After a 10-3 run to start the season that nearly tied the best start in franchise history, the Wizards have hit a bump in the road, losing four of their last five games, including two losses to Charlotte, a road loss in Miami while playing shorthanded in the second game of a back-to-back and Wednesday night against the Pelicans. This weekend’s road back-to-back presents another stiff challenge, but the team seems optimistic that turning things around won’t me a massive undertaking – and that most of the solutions to their recent struggles can be found internally.

“Right now, we’ve got to change things,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said after the team’s loss in New Orleans. “…But a lot of things that we have seen, I think we can control.”

“When we’re being passive is when we make our mistakes,” Bradley Beal said. “When we’re real hesitant on offense, when we’re not sure if we should cut, not sure if we should shoot instead of just being aggressive. If we make a mistake, we make a mistake, but go 110% making that mistake – and that goes for everybody.”

The Wizards’ most easily identifiable quick fix to their recent on-court struggles would be cutting back on turnovers. Washington is coming off a 19-turnover game against the Pelicans, tied for their second-highest total of the season and trailing only their season opener against Toronto. The Wizards have now gone four games in a row with at least 17 turnovers and rank 29th in the league in turnovers per game in the last five games. Washington has not recorded 17-plus turnovers in five consecutive games since 2004.

“I think it’s a number of areas,” Unseld Jr. said when asked to diagnose the cause of the team’s turnover troubles. “A little bit of uncertainty in our timing. I think, at times, it’s that guys get into us and push us off our spots and all of a sudden it’s not as clean. But I think most of them are controllable.”

Washington should have a good chance to right the ship on Friday as Oklahoma City ranks 25th in the NBA in turnovers forced per game (13.1).

This season, the Thunder have been led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the best young point guards in the NBA, who is averaging 20.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Gilgeous-Alexander, however, has missed the last two games with a right ankle sprain and will not play Friday night against the Wizards. In his absence, Luguentz Dort and Josh Giddey have stepped up. With Gilgeous-Alexander out, Dort has averaged 21.0 points per game and shot 40.0% from three while Josh Giddey, a 6’8” do-it-all rookie guard, has put up 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in that time. How well Oklahoma City’s young backcourt can match up with Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie will go a long way in determining the outcome of Friday’s game.

TICKETS

Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.