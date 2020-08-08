Wizards, Thunder set to face off early Sunday afternoon

On Sunday afternoon, the Wizards and Thunder meet in what will be Washington’s sixth seeding game with tip set for 12:30 P.M. at The Arena. Washington is looking to earn its first win in the Orlando bubble while Oklahoma City continues to jockey for playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

Game Info

The Arena | 12:30 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Ish Smith, G – Troy Brown Jr., F – Isaac Bonga, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Thunder: G – Chris Paul, G – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F – Luguentz Dort, F – Danilo Gallinari, C – Nerlens Noel

Injury Report

Wizards: Garrison Mathews (personal reasons – out), Shabazz Napier (right ankle sprain – probable)

Thunder: Steven Adams (left lower leg contusion – out), Dennis Schroder (personal reasons – out)

Storylines

Wizards turn focus to improvement following playoff elimination

The Wizards’ Friday night loss to the Pelicans officially eliminated Washington from postseason contention, locking up Brooklyn and Orlando in the seven and eight seeds in the Eastern Conference. Still, the team has plenty to play for with three seeding games to go.

“Going into the restart of the season in the bubble, we wanted to get a couple of things accomplished,” Brooks said Saturday. “We wanted to get involved in the play-in game. We didn’t reach that goal, but the second thing that we wanted to do was to take advantage of each day. You do that by watching film, you do that by getting on the practice court, on the shootaround court and in the games. When we have this time together, we want to make sure that we’ve improved. We had a great film session today. We had another tough loss last night, but it has no bearing on what we do the following day so today we got some work in…It’s about getting better. I love our group. We want to keep improving. The record, I’m not happy with it, but I’m happy with our effort every game.”

Wizards still looking for 3-point consistency

Brooks has talked often about the importance of the Wizards finding some success from beyond the arc and how it would impact the rest of the offense. Against the Pelicans, the Wizards shot 37.0% from three, their highest percentage during the seeding period, but cooled significantly after a hot first quarter. Washington made its first four 3-point attempts against New Orleans and shot 62.8% from deep in the first quarter. Through five seeding games, the Wizards’ 34.4% 3-point shooting percentage ranks better than eight bubble teams, though Washington ranks dead last among the 22 teams in attempts per game (26.2).

At this point in the seeding game schedule, Washington likely won’t start shooting threes at a volume high enough to drastically sway the approach of opposing defenses. But a few more runs like the one that opened Friday’s game against New Orleans and the Wizards could rely a little less on their mid-range scoring. As of Saturday, the Wizards score 16.7% of their points from mid-range, the highest rate in the league, while no other team scores higher than 14.4% from that distance. The Raptors, who hold the lowest percentage in the league, get just 1.9% of their points from mid-range.

Wizards must contain Chris Paul

For the Thunder, 2-2 in their four seeding games, everything starts with 10-time All-Star Chris Paul. Acquired in a trade with Houston last summer, Paul has led the way all season for Oklahoma City. During the Orlando restart, he ranks first on the team in points (19.8), shots (13.0), assists (6.5) and steals (1.8) per game and ranks second in plus-minus (7.8). Paul’s on-court demeanor – that of a facilitating, pass-first, “true” point guard – matches his game-by-game production: steady. In four games in the bubble, Paul has shot no worse 47.1% from the field and has recorded five-plus rebound and five-plus assists in three games. Paul gets it done on the defensive end as well, leading qualifying players on the team with a 95.4 defensive rating.