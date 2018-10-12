Wizards take on Heat at home opener on Oct. 18

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host their home opener on Thursday, Oct. 18 against the Miami Heat at Capital One Arena. Tipoff is at 8:00 pm. Tickets for the home opener are available for purchase at WashingtonWizards.com starting at just $18 per seat. Fans should follow the hashtag #WizCountdown to keep track of the events leading to opening night.

All fans in attendance at the home opener will receive a schedule magnet courtesy of Capital One and fan favorite Quick Change will entertain the crowd at halftime.

Ahead of the home opener, Wizards fans will also have the opportunity to win daily giveaways of game tickets as well as signed memorabilia on the team’s social media platforms starting on Oct. 15. Fans can follow the lead-up to the home opener on all of the Wizards platforms including WashingtonWizards.com, the Wizards social channels, Wizards official mobile app, the Washington Wizards Flash Briefing on Amazon Alexa, and the official Wizards podcast, Off The Bench.

Student Rush, presented by Chick-Fil-A, will also tip off on Thursday night. Student Rush tickets are $15 and include a coupon for a Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich meal. Tickets can be purchased through the updated Wizards Mobile App prior to the game or at the Capital One Arena Box Office on the day of the game with a valid student ID.

This season, fans will enjoy numerous changes and improvements to the gameday experience at Capital One Arena. They include a cutting-edge sound system, newly-designed concessions, more comfortable seating, premium lounges and culinary partnerships with award-winning chef David Chang’s Fuku and Lucky Buns from celebrated local chef Alex McCoy.

In addition, the newly-redesigned Team Store at Capital One Arena will now be open year-round and will have the widest and newest selection of Wizards fan gear available, including jerseys, t-shirts, hats and much more. The Team Store opens at 11:00 am the day of the home opener.

Fans can purchase tickets for the 2018-19 by visiting WashingtonWizards.com, any local Ticketmaster outlet, including the Capital One Arena box office, or by phone at 800-745-3000.