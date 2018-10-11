Wizards take on Guangzhou Long-Lions to conclude preseason

The Wizards return home after two wins in New York and Detroit to take on the Chinese Basketball Association’s Guangzhou Long-Lions, who have been in D.C. for a weeklong training camp since October 7. This week’s Global Series is sponsored by Alibaba Group and will commence with Friday’s game between the Wizards and Long-Lions.

The Wizards vs Long-Lions game will be broadcast in the U.S. on NBC Sports Washington (NBCSW) and will be available in China via BesTV. In addition, BesTV will provide its feed to NBCSW+, so viewers will have the option to watch either the U.S. feed or the Chinese feed and get a global perspective on the game. This is the first time a regional sports network has simulcasted the feed from one of the NBA’s partners in China. The BesTV feed will also simulcasted on Monumental Sports Network.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (Back – Out)

Long-Lions: None

Storylines

Starters expected to rest or play limited minutes

Scott Brooks already said after Wednesday’s game that John Wall will not play in Friday’s game. It’s likely that Bradley Beal will also not play or only play very limited minutes, and the same goes for Otto Porter Jr., Keef Morris, and Ian Mahinmi. Dwight Howard remains out.

Expect Tomas Satoransky to start for Wall and the rest of the team to split up the playing time. A lot of the younger players have not had many opportunities during the preseason, and this will give them a good chance to showcase their talent.

Long-Lions to watch

The Long-Lions feature two American players – Kyle Fogg and Marreese Speights. Fogg, a 6’3” guard out of Arizona, has played overseas most of his professional career and was with the Long-Lions last season. Speights won a championship with the Warriors in the 2014-15 season and an NCAA championship with Florida in 2006-07. After 10 seasons in the NBA, this is Speights’ first season overseas. Ying Chun-Chen, 25, is also a player to watch at point guard.

Final dress rehearsal

This will be the last time the Wizards take the floor before Thursday’s regular season opener against the Heat. In what will be the team’s final dress rehearsal, Washington will want to look sharp heading into the regular season. Even without some star power in this game, the Wizards will hope to get into a rhythm and get more experience playing together. This will also be the last chance for some fringe players to try to make the NBA roster, though it’s pretty much set in stone.