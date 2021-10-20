Wizards to support Black-Owned DMV campaign presented by Capital One during the 2021-22 season

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For the second consecutive year, the Washington Wizards will support Black-Owned DMV, a campaign that highlights the importance of Black-Owned businesses in the Washington metropolitan area. Following a successful inaugural season, Black-Owned DMV presented by Capital One, will extend to a season-long initiative in an effort to bring attention to as many entrepreneurs as possible.

Last season, the Wizards recognized six local Black-owned businesses including The Spice Suite and The Museum DC to name a few. This season, there will be two businesses highlighted every month and each business selected will be featured on the team’s Black-Owned DMV page and through Wizards marketing assets. There will also be professional development and networking opportunities for participants.

The 2021-22 Black-Owned DMV program will kick off with a collaboration between A Life Well Dressed Company and the Team Store. The collection will be sold exclusively at the arena Team Store starting opening night while supplies last. Based in D.C. and Los Angeles, A Life Well Dressed Company’s founding principle is to be servants of their creativity and to do everything with intention and purpose.

To be considered for the Black-Owned DMV program, businesses must be within a 75-mile radius of Capital One Arena. We are open to businesses from various categories, including retail, dining, fitness, arts, education and services. Tell us more about your business by submitting an application at washingtonwizards.com/BlackOwnedDMV.