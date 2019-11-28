Wizards top Suns in shootout, 140-132

The Wizards (6-10) topped the Suns (8-9) 140-132 Wednesday night in Phoenix. Washington snapped a two-game slide with one of its best shooting performances of the season. The Wizards shot 57.3 percent from the field, 54.3 percent from 3-point range and hit 19 3-pointers, one shy of a franchise record set earlier this season against Houston.

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 35 points on an efficient 11-18 (.611) from the field and 4-6 (.667) from 3-point range. Beal ranks top-five in the NBA in scoring this season and has now topped 30 points in nine games, tied for the third-most in the league.

“We have a lot of things to learn,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “We have a lot of things defensively. We’re not and I’m not shying away from that. We are just going to try to go A.B.A. on everybody, but we’re going to keep learning…But Brad was phenomenal. He wasn’t happy the way he played (Tuesday against Denver), the team wasn’t happy the way we all played, I wasn’t happy the way I coached, but we came back, we had a great meeting this morning and we locked in. We locked in to play the way we wanted to play. That’s our identity.”

The Wizards’ bench unit, which entered the game ranked second in the league in scoring, put on a show in the first half. Moritz Wagner, Jordan McRae, Ish Smith and Davis Bertans combined for 43 points before halftime, shooting 16-22 (.727) from the field and 9-12 (.750) from 3-point range. As a team, the Wizards shot 63.0 percent from the field and 68.8 percent from 3-point range in the first half.

Through the game’s first 16 minutes, Phoenix managed to match Washington’s scoring pace. For every bucket from Beal or the Wizards’ bench, the Suns had an answer. Devin Booker and Cheick Diallo each scored 13 first half points and kept the Suns within reach.

With the game tied at 42 apiece with 10 minutes left in the second quarter, the teams combined to score on six consecutive possessions before the Wizards created the first bit of distance the game had seen to that point. A 21-9 Washington run, sparked by a pair of threes from Beal and Smith, gave the Wizards their first double digit lead of the game, 63-53, with just over five minutes left in the half. Booker, however, countered again, scoring nine consecutive points for Phoenix and cutting the Wizards’ lead to five at halftime.

The Wizards sustained their shooting touch into the third quarter as Beal and Isaiah Thomas hit 3-pointers on the Wizards’ first two possessions of the second half. Washington opened the second half on a 21-5 run and took a 95-74 lead with 7:30 left in the third quarter.

A Diallo offensive rebound and put-back layup kickstarted the first of a few second half Phoenix counterpunches that brought them back into the game. Diallo’s bucket, along with his seven rebounds in the third quarter, cut the Wizards’ 20-point lead to just 12. Minutes later, the Suns unleashed another run, reducing the lead to seven before Smith hit a difficult midrange jumper and assisted a Wagner dunk on consecutive possessions to get the Wizards back on track.

A 7-0 Suns run cut Washington’s lead down to four points with three minutes remaining, but clutch threes by Thomas Bryant and Isaiah Thomas gave the Wizards a 10-point lead and sealed the eventual victory.

Bryant played one of his best games of the season, tying his season high with 23 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists. The game was Bryant’s third this season with at least five dimes.

With the win, the Wizards have now won four straight games in Phoenix.

The Wizards have a day off before continuing their four-game road trip in Los Angeles this weekend. Washington takes on the Lakers (16-2) on Friday at 10:30 P.M. ET and the Clippers (14-5) on Sunday at 10:30 P.M. ET.