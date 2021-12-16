Preview: Wizards, Suns meet Thursday night in Phoenix
WHERE: Footprint Center
WHEN: 9 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards face the Suns on Thursday at 9 p.m. in Phoenix in the second game of a road back-to-back. Washington looks to bounce back from a loss last night to the Kings while the Suns, who come into the game at 22-5 and second in the Western Conference, most recently defeated the Trail Blazers in overtime on Monday night.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|SUNS
|G
|Aaron Holiday
|Chris Paul
|G
|Bradley Beal
|Landry Shamet
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Mikal Bridges
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Jae Crowder
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Deandre Ayton
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|SUNS
|PPG
|Beal (22.7)
|Booker (23.2)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.1)
|Ayton (11.2)
|APG
|Beal (5.8)
|Paul (10.3)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury maintenance – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out)
SUNS:
Devin Booker (left hamstring strain – out)
Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction – out)
Abdel Nader (right knee injury management – out)
Dario Saric (right ACL tear – out)
Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness – available)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
98-123 (L) vs. Utah (BOX SCORE)
119-116 (W/OT) at DET (BOX SCORE)
110-116 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
SUNS:
111-107 (W/OT) at POR (BOX SCORE)
95-111 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
111-90 (W) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
108-104 (W) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)
96-118 (L) at GSW (BOX SCORE)
