Preview: Wizards, Suns meet Thursday night in Phoenix

WHERE: Footprint Center

WHEN: 9 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards face the Suns on Thursday at 9 p.m. in Phoenix in the second game of a road back-to-back. Washington looks to bounce back from a loss last night to the Kings while the Suns, who come into the game at 22-5 and second in the Western Conference, most recently defeated the Trail Blazers in overtime on Monday night.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS SUNS G Aaron Holiday Chris Paul G Bradley Beal Landry Shamet F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Mikal Bridges F Kyle Kuzma Jae Crowder C Daniel Gafford Deandre Ayton

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS SUNS PPG Beal (22.7) Booker (23.2) RPG Kuzma (8.1) Ayton (11.2) APG Beal (5.8) Paul (10.3)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)

Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury maintenance – out)

Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – out)



SUNS:

Devin Booker (left hamstring strain – out)

Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction – out)

Abdel Nader (right knee injury management – out)

Dario Saric (right ACL tear – out)

Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness – available)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)

107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

98-123 (L) vs. Utah (BOX SCORE)

119-116 (W/OT) at DET (BOX SCORE)

110-116 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)



SUNS:

111-107 (W/OT) at POR (BOX SCORE)

95-111 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)

111-90 (W) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

108-104 (W) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)

96-118 (L) at GSW (BOX SCORE)

