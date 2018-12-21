Wizards host Suns on Saturday

Less than a week after completing a trade, the Wizards and Suns will meet for the first time this season on Saturday night in the nation’s capital. Both teams are on the first night of a back-to-back, with Washington heading to Indianapolis postgame. Trevor Ariza and Kelly Oubre Jr. will go up against their former teams, while the Wizards will get their first look at number one overall pick Deandre Ayton.

The Wizards have lost six of their last seven games, but have a good opportunity to get back on track against the 8-28 Suns. Still, after winning only four of their first 28 games, the Suns have won four games in a row, with wins over the Mavericks, Timberwolves, Knicks, and Celtics.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Suns: G – De’Anthony Melton, G – Devin Booker, F – Mikal Bridges, F – T.J. Warren, C – Deandre Ayton

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), Otto Porter Jr. (right knee strain/contusion – out)

Suns: TBD

Storylines

Wall at home, Beal in December

In the Wizards’ last six home games, John Wall has been dominant. During that 5-1 stretch, Wall is averaging 32.0 points and 10.5 assists per game on 51.1% field goal and 40.0% from deep. Wall has been aggressive and tough to stop at the rim, averaging 25.8 points per game on the season at home. In his last home game, Wall had 40 points and 14 assists in his best performance of the season against the Lakers. The Suns do not have a traditional point guard who plays consistent minutes, giving Wall a chance to have another big home performance.

Bradley Beal has had himself quite the December. In 10 games, Beal is scoring 27.7 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 50.0% from the field, and 38.7% from beyond the arc. In a season he’s averaging career-highs in points and assists per game, Beal has been a consistent and dominant two-way player for the Wizards. He will have his hands full against the Suns’ length, but Beal has shown the ability to score in a variety of ways.

Young, streaking Suns

On the season, the Suns are 27th in the league in net rating, being outscored by 8.8 points per 100 possessions. Like most young teams, the Suns struggle with turnovers and transition defense. The team’s lack of a point guard has been a big part of that, with Devin Booker (24.9 points per game) having to handle the ball a lot. Phoenix is 29th in turnover ratio (16.2%) and opponents points off turnovers (20.4 points per game) and last in opponent fast break points (17.1). Even though rookie Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.0 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, the Suns still rank 27th in rebounding percentage (47.3%). The Wizards are last in the league in rebounding percentage (45.8%), so rebounding will prove crucial in this game. Washington is undefeated this season when out-rebounding its opponents.

However, despite their early season struggles, the Suns have been playing much better as of late. In their last four games, the Suns rank second in the NBA in net rating, outscoring their opponents by 10.2 points per 100 possessions. Phoenix is holding opponents to only 46.4% effective field goal percentage in these four games, stepping up their defense. Booker only played in three of those games, but is averaging 30.3 points per game, while Ayton has double-doubles in six of his last seven games.

Ariza’s (season) home debut, Oubre’s return

Trevor Ariza will make his 2018-19 home debut on Saturday against the team that traded him in the Suns. Similar to Wednesday’s game against the Rockets, Ariza should be able to provide insight into the Suns’ personnel. It would not be surprising if Ariza matches up on Booker, the Suns’ most prolific and talented scorer. In two games, Ariza is averaging 17.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.5 steals per game.

Former Wizard Kelly Oubre Jr. will also make a quick return to Capital One Arena. In his Suns debut on Wednesday, Oubre hit a dagger 3-pointer in the final minute against the Celtics. He finished the game with 13 points and six rebounds on 4-of-12 shooting. It will certainly be interesting (and weird) to see if he matches up on Wall and Beal.