Wizards take on Suns in Phoenix

The Wizards (5-10) take on the Suns (8-8) Wednesday at 9:00 P.M. at Talking Stick Resort Arena in the second leg of a road back-to-back. The Suns, like the Wizards, are looking to bounce back from a loss to the Nuggets. Washington split its only prior road back-to-back of the season on October 25-26.

Game Info

Talking Stick Resort Arena | 9:00 P.M. ET | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Isaiah Thomas, G – Bradley Beal, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Suns: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Devin Booker, F – Kelly Oubre Jr., F – Dario Saric, C – Frank Kaminsky

Injury Report

Wizards: John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out), Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain – out)

Suns: Aron Baynes (right hip flexor strain – out), Cameron Johnson (right knee soreness – probable), Ricky Rubio (back spasms – probable)

Storylines

Wizards look to break scoring slump

The Wizards have now gone two games in a row scoring fewer than 110 points after a streak of five consecutive games with 120-plus. Last night’s 104-point performance against Denver, the league’s best defense to this point in the season, can be attributed to both their opponent and a cold shooting night. Washington’s pace Tuesday night was the fourth-highest they have recorded in a game this season. The Wizards managed 95 shot attempts to Denver’s 90. But the Wizards couldn’t convert, especially from deep, where they shot just 10-40 (.250), their second-lowest percentage from 3-point range this season. The Suns’ defense ranks near the middle of the NBA and has allowed 115-plus points in three of the last four games and should provide Washington an opportunity to bust out of its slump.

Suns attacking guards vs. Wizards guards

Phoenix is expected to get starting point guard Ricky Rubio back in the lineup Wednesday night after missing four of the last five games with back spasms. In 11 games played this season, Rubio is averaging 12.5 points, a team-high 8.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game. Rubio and fellow guard Devin Booker make for one of the league’s most effective 1-2 backcourt duos this season. Rubio (8.1) and Booker (6.1) are one of just three duos in the league averaging at least six assists per game this season and, as a team, the Suns trail only the Wizards in assists per game. Guard play will be paramount Wednesday night. The Wizards have yet to play many of the league’s elite guards this season, but have struggled nonetheless at defending from the perimeter. Phoenix will pose of the season’s stiffest challenges thus far in that respect.

List of Wizards’ bench contributors keeps growing

Jordan McRae missed a handful of games at the start of the season due to a finger injury, but has now appeared in eight of the Wizards’ last nine games, the best of which came Tuesday night against the Nuggets. McRae scored a season-high 21 points on 9-16 (.563) from the field and 3-5 (.600) from 3-point range in the loss to Denver. McRae has now scored in double figures in three consecutive games. McRae is the fifth different Wizards’ player to score 20-plus points off the bench, joining Mortiz Wagner, Ish Smith, C.J. Miles and Davis Bertans, who has accomplished the feat four times. The Wizards reserves rank second in the league with 47.6 points per game, trailing only the LA Clippers.