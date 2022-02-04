Preview: Wizards return to D.C., host league-leading Suns Saturday night
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
After a three-game road trip, the Wizards are back home on Saturday night, hosting the league-leading Suns at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is coming off a win over a Sixers team that had won 15 of its last 18 games. Phoenix looks to bounce back from a loss to the Hawks on Thursday night that snapped a 10-game winning streak.
Thomas Bryant will return to the Wizards’ lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with a right ankle sprain.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|SUNS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Chris Paul
|G
|Aaron Holiday
|Devin Booker
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Mikal Bridges
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Jae Crowder
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Deandre Ayton
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|SUNS
|PPG
|Beal (23.2)
|Booker (25.5)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.9)
|Ayton (10.4)
|APG
|Beal (6.6)
|Paul (10.5)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)
SUNS:
Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction – out)
Abdel Nader (right knee injury management – out)
Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain – out)
Dario Saric (right ACL tear – out)
Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)
115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)
87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
SUNS:
115-124 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
121-111 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
115-110 (W) vs. SA (BOX SCORE)
134-124 (W) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)
105-97 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
