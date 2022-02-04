Preview: Wizards return to D.C., host league-leading Suns Saturday night

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

After a three-game road trip, the Wizards are back home on Saturday night, hosting the league-leading Suns at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is coming off a win over a Sixers team that had won 15 of its last 18 games. Phoenix looks to bounce back from a loss to the Hawks on Thursday night that snapped a 10-game winning streak.

Thomas Bryant will return to the Wizards’ lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with a right ankle sprain.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS SUNS G Spencer Dinwiddie Chris Paul G Aaron Holiday Devin Booker F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Mikal Bridges F Kyle Kuzma Jae Crowder C Daniel Gafford Deandre Ayton

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS SUNS PPG Beal (23.2) Booker (25.5) RPG Kuzma (8.9) Ayton (10.4) APG Beal (6.6) Paul (10.5)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)



SUNS:

Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction – out)

Abdel Nader (right knee injury management – out)

Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain – out)

Dario Saric (right ACL tear – out)

Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)

115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)

87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)



SUNS:

115-124 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)

121-111 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

115-110 (W) vs. SA (BOX SCORE)

134-124 (W) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)

105-97 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS

