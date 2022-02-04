Preview: Wizards return to D.C., host league-leading Suns Saturday night

Posted: Feb 04, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

After a three-game road trip, the Wizards are back home on Saturday night, hosting the league-leading Suns at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is coming off a win over a Sixers team that had won 15 of its last 18 games. Phoenix looks to bounce back from a loss to the Hawks on Thursday night that snapped a 10-game winning streak.

Thomas Bryant will return to the Wizards’ lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with a right ankle sprain.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS SUNS
G Spencer Dinwiddie Chris Paul
G Aaron Holiday Devin Booker
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Mikal Bridges
F Kyle Kuzma Jae Crowder
C Daniel Gafford Deandre Ayton
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS SUNS
PPG Beal (23.2) Booker (25.5)
RPG Kuzma (8.9) Ayton (10.4)
APG Beal (6.6) Paul (10.5)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)

SUNS:
Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction – out)
Abdel Nader (right knee injury management – out)
Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain – out)
Dario Saric (right ACL tear – out)
Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)
115-116 (L) vs. LAC (BOX SCORE)
87-116 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

SUNS:
115-124 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
121-111 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
115-110 (W) vs. SA (BOX SCORE)
134-124 (W) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)
105-97 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter