Wizards Summer League Roster Update

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards added the following players to their Summer League roster today: Cheick Diallo, Asante Gist and Derrick Walton Jr. In addition, guards Cassius Winston and Issuf Sanon and forward Isaiah Todd have entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Washington will begin play tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV against the Indiana Pacers. An updated Summer League roster can be found below.