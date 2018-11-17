Wizards stifled by Nets, 115-104

In what was a tough shooting night, the Wizards fell to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, 115-104. Dwight Howard led the Wizards with 25 points and 17 rebounds, Bradley Beal added 20 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 off the bench.

After the Nets led 56-54 at the half, the Wizards struggled to get anything going on offense in the second half. Washington would shoot 14-of-43 (32.6%) from the field overall in the second half, including only 1-of-9 (11.1%) from 3-point. The Wizards were forced into tough shots by the Nets’ smothering defense, settling often for midrange jumpers and tough shots out of their comfort zone.

The Nets had seven turnovers in the first quarter, but controlled the ball well the rest of the game. Led by Spencer Dinwiddie’s 25 points and eight assists and D’Angelo Russell’s 23 points and six assists, the Nets controlled the pace and were able to get to the free throw line. Brooklyn only shot 42.2% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc, but their 30 free throws were a big difference in the game.

Howard had his best individual game as a Wizard, scoring his 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Howard grabbed six offensive rebounds and kept several possessions alive, but Washington struggled without him in the game.

“We started out the game with pretty good energy, but we didn’t continue throughout the rest of the game," Howard explained. "We have to do a better job, especially in the second half. [We should be] bringing more intensity to the third quarter, starting the quarters off right and just going from there.”

Along with Howard, Kelly Oubre Jr. was a bright spot for the Wizards, scoring 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 7-of-8 from the line in 28 minutes. Bradley Beal had 20 points, but struggled from the field (8-of-19), while John Wall shot 6-of-19.

“They were more aggressive than we were, offense and defense," Beal said after the loss. "They forced us to turn the ball over, we couldn’t make shots [and] we definitely couldn’t guard them. Our one-on-one defense was suspect. We couldn’t keep guys in front of us, which created a lot of lobs, easy layups and threes. They pretty much got whatever they wanted.”

Considering both teams shot poorly from the field, it was the Wizards’ inability to create and make 3-point opportunities that really stood out. The Wizards had season-low in makes and attempts (3-of-17), and could not get anything going from outside of the paint.

“We couldn’t generate enough of them, and then we couldn’t knock down any shots," Scott Brooks said. "They were clogging up the paint and we just didn’t have anything going offensively. The problem was that we couldn’t stay in front of the basketball tonight."

After winning three straight, the Wizards have fallen to 5-10 on the season. They will resume play on Sunday against the hot Trail Blazers at 6:00 P.M.

"We have to just bounce back," Brooks said. "We won three out of our last four and hopefully we can come back with better intensity on the basketball. Portland’s guards are pretty good.”