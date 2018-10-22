Wizards start West Coast swing in Portland

After a pair of games to open the season at home, Washington hit the road west to start a five-game, 10-day road trip that starts Monday night in Portland. The Blazers are off to a 2-0 start to the young season, led as usual by a combined 50+ points per game from Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Monday’s matchup will be another marquee meeting between two All-Star caliber backcourts, but the Wizards will also have to contain the rest of the Blazers’ high-octane offense to get their first win of the season.

Game Info

Moda Center | 10:00 p.m. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Otto Porter Jr., F – Markieff Morris, C – Ian Mahinmi

Trail Blazers: G – Damian Lillard, G – C.J. McCollum, F – Jake Layman, F – Al-Farouq Aminu, C – Jusuf Nurkic

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (Gluteal Soreness – Out)

Trail Blazers: TBD

Storylines

Last time in Portland…

The Wizards’ last trip to the Pacific Northwest was particularly memorable for Bradley Beal, who lit up the Blazers for a career-high 51 points en route to a 106-92 Washington victory. The Wizards were without John Wall for both of their games against Portland last season (the Trail Blazers won in D.C., 108-105). Washington has won two straight in Portland and has wins in four of its last seven visits.

Rebound, Rebound, Rebound

Through the first two games of the season, the Wizards rank 28th in total rebounding. The lack of rebounding on both ends of the floor has hurt their ability to both dictate the pace and keep opponents from scoring second-chance points. Their first two opponents have made them pay with paint scoring and the ability to kick out to shooters, and that threat doesn’t stop with the Trail Blazers. Following Saturday’s loss to Toronto, Washington players identified rebounding as the key area to clean up, and it will be critical Monday.

Not only will the Wizards need to control the boards to jump-start their desired quick-strike offensive style, but they’ll need to keep the likes of Lillard and McCollum from getting open looks off of Portland offensive rebounds. One player who figures to help that cause upon his return is Dwight Howard (back), who remains questionable for the third straight game to start the 2018-19 campaign.

Jumpstart the Jump Shots

Another simple issue for the Wizards at the outset of the season has been something that all teams go through during the course of a long NBA season: shooting slumps. Washington ranks in the bottom third of the league in field goal percentage and 28th in 3-point shooting percentage. Those two stats – especially the latter – are pillars of the way the Wizards want to play. The good news is that every team goes through bad shooting stretches, and shots are bound to start falling for Washington as the team continues to build chemistry with new faces on the bench. Moreover, despite shooting woes, the Wizards have had good chances to win both of their first two games.

Road Trip by the Numbers

With the Washington International Horse Show in D.C. for the week, the Wizards will cover over 6,700 miles on their trip that will take them to five cities in 10 days, starting with Portland and ending next Tuesday in Memphis. This week's road trip marks Washington's longest of the season.