Recap: Wizards lose to Spurs 116-99 in road trip finale

FINAL: WIZARDS 99 | SPURS 116

BOX SCORE | PHOTOS

SCORING LEADERS

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (18), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17), Spencer Dinwiddie (16)

SPURS: Derrick White (24), Dejounte Murray (22), Jakob Poetl (14)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated 116-99 by the Spurs on Monday night, the last game of a four-game road trip. Bradley Beal scored 18 points to lead Washington while Derrick White and Dejounte Murray each scored 20-plus points for San Antonio.

Daniel Gafford made his first three shots of the night, scoring six of the Wizards’ first 10 points, but it was defense that dominated the opening quarter. Washington and San Antonio combined for only 40 points on 17-47 (.361) shooting and 3-14 (.214) from three. Tied heading into the second quarter, the Wizards scored on their first two possessions to take a 24-20 lead on an alley-oop dunk from Spencer Dinwiddie to Montrezl Harrell and later took a 29-28 lead when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stole an inbounds pass, leading to a dish to Gafford, who finished the possession with a dunk. Washington scored on their final five possessions of the first half, but struggled to pair those points with stops on the other end, and took a 51-45 lead into the break.

Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma each knocked down threes in the opening minute of the second half to give Washington its first double-digit lead of the night, but San Antonio countered with a 22-7 run to take a 71-66 lead halfway through the third. After the Wizards fought back to a 75-75 tie, the Spurs went on a 9-0 run to take an 84-75 lead in the final minute of the frame. Consecutive baskets from Thaddeus Young and Brynn Forbes put San Antonio up 91-81, prompting a timeout from Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. at the 9:37 mark of the fourth quarter. Coming out of the stoppage, Washington got threes from Dinwiddie and Corey Kispert to whittle away at the lead. Another 3-pointer from Caldwell-Pope appeared to give the Wizards life, but was taken off the board after review showed the shot clock had expired before it was released. Washington never got back within single-digits before both teams turned to their reserves for game’s closing minutes.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal with another strong playmaking performance

Two nights after heaping praise on his teammates for easing the scoring burden he’s felt in years past, Beal was looking out for them early, continuing to show the strides he’s made as a playmaker in his 10th season in the league. The All-NBA guarded registered three assists in the first five minutes of the game and his fifth on the first possession of the second half. With that dime, Beal made it 13-of-18 games this season with at least five assists. He finished the night with a team-high eight assists, making it 12 times this season he’s led the team in helpers.

Gafford puts up second-straight double-double

After four-straight games scoring in single-digits, Gafford has now put up back-to-back double-doubles, his first and second of the season. The big man finished the night with 11 points and 10 rebounds – and tied his career-high with three assists. Gafford, however, saw his streak of four consecutive games with multiple blocks come to an end.

Spurs backcourt does it all in win

San Antonio was led by 46 points from Derrick White (24 points) and Dejounte Murray (22 points), highlighted by a combined 28 points in the third quarter alone. Murray nearly finished with a triple-double, grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with eight assists – and was plus-20 in 34 minutes of action.