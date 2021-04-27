Recap: Wizards fall to Spurs in 146-143 overtime shootout

FINAL: Wizards 143 | Spurs 146

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (45), Russell Westbrook (22), Alex Len (17)

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan (37), Dejounte Murray (25), Keldon Johnson (21)

SUMMARY

The Wizards fell to the Spurs 146-143 in overtime on Monday night. The loss snapped Washington’s eight-game winning streak, one shy of tying the franchise’s all-time record. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 45 points while Russell Westbrook notched the 175th triple double of his career with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. DeMar DeRozan led the way for San Antonio with 37 points and 10 assists.

The Spurs’ offense came out hot in the first quarter, shooting 13-20 (.650) from the field and 2-4 (.500) from 3-point range and led 38-34 heading into the second. The Wizards’ defensive struggles came as both Alex Len and backup Daniel Gafford picked up a pair of fouls in the first. Robin Lopez, the third member of the team’s three-center rotation was not active due to a left ankle sprain. San Antonio took advantage of those fouls and got to the line consistently, shooting 10-12 (.833). The Wizards trailed for the entire second quarter, but an improved defensive performance kept them within seven points throughout. Beal (6), Westbrook (6) and Anthony Gill (7) combined to score 19 of the team’s 28 second quarter points.

The third quarter alone featured 12 lead changes and four ties as the team spent nearly half the frame within one point of one another. Washington finally broke the back-and-forth, going on an 8-0 run in just over a minute of game time to take a seven-point lead. Led by 12 third quarter points from Beal, the Wizards held the advantage until an 8-1 Spurs run gave San Antonio a two-point lead in the final minute of the third quarter. A Len 3-pointer, his first since April 12, put Washington up 118-113 with 5:30 left in the game before a 6-0 run from the Spurs gave the lead to San Antonio. Minutes later, after a difficult 3-pointer by Patty Mills put the Spurs up three, Rui Hachimura knocked down a clutch triple of his own to tie the game at 127. The game was Hachimura’s first since missing four games with left knee soreness. San Antonio and Washington traded buckets for the final four minutes, capped by a contested, driving attempt by Beal to tie the game at 133 with 15 seconds remaining. DeRozan got the final look for the Spurs, but couldn’t convert over a solid contest from Westbrook, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Washington and San Antonio went back and forth for the first three minutes, neither team managing a lead of more than two points until DeRozan knocked down a technical free throw to put the Spurs up 142-139. The Wizards took the lead two possessions later after a Beal put-back of his own miss, but the Spurs closed on a 4-0 run to take the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Beal scores 45 to lead Wizards

Beal started and closed strong for Washington. He wasted no time getting into a scoring rhythm, hitting his first four shot attempts on his way to a 13-point first quarter and finished the first half with 19 points on 9-13 (.692) from the field. After an 18-point second half, Beal scored eight of Washington’s 10 points in overtime – and managed to get a good look at what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime. Beal’s 45 points are the most a Wizards player has ever scored against the Spurs, topping Gilbert Arenas’ record of 43 points set in 2005. Beal has now scored 30-plus points in eight of his last nine games and leads the league with 32 such games.

The performance came hours after he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA for his performance during the week of April 19-25. In that time, he averaged 31.1 points on 50.0% from the field and 55.0% from 3-point range, grabbed 5.8 rebounds per game and led the Wizards to a 4-0 record. He scored at least 29 points in all four games.

Westbrook now six shy of tying Robertson’s triple-double record

Westbrook’s lowest-scoring game of the season came in Washington’s earlier matchup with San Antonio this season, totaling just nine points on 3-11 (.273) shooting. Going against one of the most versatile defense backcourts in the league, Westbrook made a concerted effort to get his teammates involved early on Monday night. He recorded assists on four of Washington’s first six field goals of the night and five in the first quarter overall. Having already totaled double-digit rebounds and assists heading into the fourth quarter, Westbrook knocked down a fadeaway jumper in the opening minute of the final frame, giving him 10 points on the night and sealing his 29th triple-double of the season.

Westbrook’s scoring came alive late. He played the entire fourth quarter, scoring 14 points on 5-9 (.555) to go along with three rebounds and four assists. He’s now registered triple-doubles in five of the last six games and 15 of the last 18. Westbrook now has 175 triple-doubles in his career, just six shy of tying Oscar Robertson’s all-time record with just 11 games left in the regular season.

Spurs’ trio puts on efficient scoring performance

DeRozan led the way for San Antonio with 37 points, one of three 20-point performances for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray (25) and Keldon Johnson (21), in addition to DeRozan, scored 83 of San Antonio’s 146 points despite combining to take just one 3-pointer. Together, they shot 34-60 (.566) from the field and 15-15 (1.000) from the free throw line, 13 of which came from DeRozan.

NEXT UP: Lakers at Wizards / Wednesday, April 28 / 7:30 P.M. / Capital One Arena

