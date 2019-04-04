Wizards and Spurs meet in D.C.

With less than a week left of NBA regular season basketball, the Wizards will face the Spurs on Friday night at 7:00 P.M. The Spurs defeated the Wizards earlier this season in San Antonio, but the Wizards did win last season at home against San Antonio. All fans in attendance will receive a John Wall bobblehead in the team’s 2018-19 City Edition jersey.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Bobby Portis, C – Thomas Bryant

Spurs: G – Derrick White, G – Bryn Forbes, G – DeMar DeRozan, F – LaMarcus Aldridge, C – Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear – out), Trevor Ariza (left groin strain – out), Devin Robinson (left hip strain – questionable), Jabari Parker (left knee sprain – out)

Spurs: Dejounte Murray (right ACL tear – out)

Storylines

Status updates and notes

Head coach Scott Brooks provided several status updates after practice on Thursday. Jeff Green (rest) has not played in the team’s last three games, but he is expected to play on Friday. Brooks emphasized a desire to see other players get a chance, especially considering Green is a veteran who has played well this season. Devin Robinson (hip), a two-way player who played the majority of the season with the Capital City Go-Go, may return on Friday as well. He is expected to play in at least one of the Wizards’ remaining three games. Jabari Parker (left knee sprain) has already been ruled out of Friday’s game after leaving Wednesday’s game. He is considered day-to-day.

Beal’s historic season goes on

After Wednesday’s game, Bradley Beal told the media that he plans on playing in all 82 games this season for the second straight season. Beal only played 22 minutes against the Bulls, but Brooks said that Beal could play a few more the rest of the way. Beal sees this is as an important milestone in his career, especially considering he was deemed injury-prone and doubted earlier in his career. He just became the 21st player in NBA history to score 4,000 points, grab 400 rebounds, and dish out 400 assists in a season. Now, Beal is right below 25.9 points per game and will look to get up above 26 as he rounds out his All-NBA candidacy.

Scouting the Spurs

The Spurs come to D.C. on the second stop of a three-game road trip. After losing badly to the Nuggets on Wednesday, the Spurs are jockeying for position at the bottom of the West, looking to avoid a first round matchup with the Warriors. San Antonio is anchored by stars DeMar DeRozan (21.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.2 APG) and LaMarcus Aldridge (21.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG), but Gregg Popovich has arguably the best bench in the NBA. The Spurs’ second unit shoots 39.4% from deep, the best mark in the NBA. Defenders have to be aware of Patty Mills, Davis Bertans, Marco Bellineli, and others who can make open and tough 3-pointers at will. Overall, the Spurs have the league’s seventh-best offense at 111.9 points per 100 possessions, the fourth-best assist-to-turnover ratio (2.02), and arguably one of the greatest coaches in NBA history.