Preview: Wizards return to action Friday night vs. Spurs
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Wizards host the Spurs on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington enters having won two of its last three games, including a 14-point win in Brooklyn in its final game before the break – and will be playing in the first game of a home-road back-to-back. Immediately following Friday’s game vs. the Nets, the Wizards will head to Cleveland for a Saturday night matchup with the Cavaliers.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|SPURS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Dejounte Murray
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Devin Vassell
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Doug McDermott
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Keldon Johnson
|C
|Thomas Bryant
|Jakob Poeltl
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|SPURS
|PPG
|Kuzma (16.3)
|Murray (19.9)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Poeltl (9.2)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.1)
|Murray (9.3)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)
Thomas Bryant (right ankle sprain – questionable)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)
SPURS:
Romeo Langford (left groin tightness – questionable)
Joshua Primo (right wrist soreness – questionable)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
SPURS:
114-106 (W) at OKC (BOX SCORE)
109-120 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
124-114 (W) at NOP (BOX SCORE)
136-121 (W) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
92-105 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
