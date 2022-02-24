Preview: Wizards return to action Friday night vs. Spurs

Posted: Feb 24, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Wizards host the Spurs on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington enters having won two of its last three games, including a 14-point win in Brooklyn in its final game before the break – and will be playing in the first game of a home-road back-to-back. Immediately following Friday’s game vs. the Nets, the Wizards will head to Cleveland for a Saturday night matchup with the Cavaliers.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS SPURS
G Raul Neto Dejounte Murray
G Corey Kispert Devin Vassell
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Doug McDermott
F Kyle Kuzma Keldon Johnson
C Thomas Bryant Jakob Poeltl
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS SPURS
PPG Kuzma (16.3) Murray (19.9)
RPG Kuzma (8.8) Poeltl (9.2)
APG Kuzma (3.1) Murray (9.3)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)
Thomas Bryant (right ankle sprain – questionable)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)

SPURS:
Romeo Langford (left groin tightness – questionable)
Joshua Primo (right wrist soreness – questionable)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

SPURS:
114-106 (W) at OKC (BOX SCORE)
109-120 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
124-114 (W) at NOP (BOX SCORE)
136-121 (W) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
92-105 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

