Preview: Wizards return to action Friday night vs. Spurs

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Wizards host the Spurs on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington enters having won two of its last three games, including a 14-point win in Brooklyn in its final game before the break – and will be playing in the first game of a home-road back-to-back. Immediately following Friday’s game vs. the Nets, the Wizards will head to Cleveland for a Saturday night matchup with the Cavaliers.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS SPURS G Raul Neto Dejounte Murray G Corey Kispert Devin Vassell F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Doug McDermott F Kyle Kuzma Keldon Johnson C Thomas Bryant Jakob Poeltl

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS SPURS PPG Kuzma (16.3) Murray (19.9) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Poeltl (9.2) APG Kuzma (3.1) Murray (9.3)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)

Thomas Bryant (right ankle sprain – questionable)

Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)



SPURS:

Romeo Langford (left groin tightness – questionable)

Joshua Primo (right wrist soreness – questionable)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)

108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)

103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)

113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)



SPURS:

114-106 (W) at OKC (BOX SCORE)

109-120 (L) at CHI (BOX SCORE)

124-114 (W) at NOP (BOX SCORE)

136-121 (W) at ATL (BOX SCORE)

92-105 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

