Wizards in search of elusive win in San Antonio

The Wizards started their current road trip with a gut-check win in Orlando on Friday night. Next, they’ll face a test they haven’t been able to pass since 1999: beating the Spurs in San Antonio. The Spurs (28-22) cruised to a 126-114 victory in New Orleans last night, and Washington will hope their momentum from an important win over the Magic plus some extra rest will give them an edge tonight in San Antonio.

Game Info

AT&T Center | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Spurs: G – Derrick White, G – Bryn Forbes, F – Rudy Gay, F – Pau Gasol, C – LaMarcus Aldridge

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left heel – out), Markieff Morris (transient cervical neuropraxia – out), Ian Mahinmi (right thumb sprain - out)

Spurs: Demar DeRozan (sore knee - out)

Storylines

Snapping the streak

The Wizards are looking to continue to build momentum after an important road victory in Orlando, but they’ll have to overcome over two decades of history to do it. Their last win in San Antonio came on December 11, 1999, the franchise’s longest active road losing streak. Washington did win its last meeting with the Spurs in DC last March, 116-106.

Winning off the bench

San Antonio has always possessed star power that can do heavy lifting in the scoring department, and this year those responsibilities belong to DeMar DeRozan (21.5 points per game) and LaMarcus Aldridge (20.6 points, 8.6 rebounds per game). Still, winning consistently in a tough Western Conference takes depth, and the Spurs have plenty of it. San Antonio’s top three on-off net rating differentials belong to bench players in Davis Bertans, Patty Mills and Jakob Poetl. For the Wizards, those spots belong to two starters (Bradley Beal and Trevor Ariza) and Otto Porter Jr., who plays starter minutes nightly. Marco Belinelli also adds over 10 points per game for the Spurs’ second unit. In other words, it will take a complete team effort to get a win tonight in San Antonio.

Speed up the Spurs

All of the things that have made the Spurs hard to beat for years are true this season. They still play at one of the lowest paces in the NBA, but their offensive rating is sixth in the league at 112.2. They’re incredibly methodical and efficient offensively and commit the fewest turnovers in the league per game. It’s hard to force them into mistakes, and their style of play makes it easy for them to capitalize on opponents’ mistakes.

Their clear weakness, if one exists, is on the defensive end. San Antonio has the second-worst defensive rating in losses this season. While it’s hard to speed the Spurs up when they have the ball, pushing the tempo at every opportunity will be a major focus if the Wizards are to win. It’s the style Washington prefers with the shooting ability and athleticism that’s usually on the floor, so look for Coach Brooks to lean heavily on some smaller, scoring-focused lineups more frequently tonight.