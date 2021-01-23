Preview: Wizards return to action Sunday against Spurs

In their first game since January 11, the Wizards will take on the Spurs on Sunday at 8:00 P.M. in San Antonio. Washington’s last six games were postponed in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols. This is the first of three straight road games for the Wizards.

GAME INFO

AT&T Center | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Raul Neto, G – Bradley Beal, F – Jerome Robinson, F – Isaac Bonga, C – Robin Lopez

Spurs: G – Dejounte Murray, G – Lonnie Walker IV, F – DeMar DeRozan, F – Keldon Johnson, C – LaMarcus Aldridge

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Deni Avdija (health and safety protocols – out), Davis Bertans (health and safety protocols – out), Troy Brown Jr. (health and safety protocols – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Rui Hachimura (health and safety protocols – out), Raul Neto (left groin tightness – questionable), Ish Smith (health and safety protocols – out), Moe Wagner (health and safety protocols – out), Russell Westbrook (left quadriceps soreness – questionable)

Spurs: Drew Eubanks (health and safety protocols – out), Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain – questionable), Quinndary (left knee surgery – questionable), Derrick White (left second toe fracture – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards look to make the most of a shorthanded lineup

While the Wizards are set to make their return to the court, they will hardly resemble the team that beat Phoenix nearly two weeks ago. Due to health and safety protocols, Washington will be without Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Troy Brown Jr., Rui Hachimura, Ish Smith and Moe Wagner. With Thomas Bryant out for the season and Russell Westbrook and Raul Neto’s statuses undetermined, the Wizards will rely on a group that hasn’t seen much action this season.

Definitely available for Washington will be Bradley Beal, Isaac Bonga, Robin Lopez, Anthony Gill, Garrison Mathews, Jerome Robinson and Cassius Winston – as well as a pair of frontcourt additions announced on Saturday: Alex Len and Jordan Bell. The shortage of players will pose a significant challenge for the team with regard to rotations and workload, but also provide a great opportunity for some lesser-utilized players to seize the moment.

“I know one thing – we’re going to give great effort,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “We haven’t played in two weeks. That’s a long time. That’s a very long time. But there are no excuses. We’re excited to play. We’re going to go out there and give great effort, give ourselves a chance to compete and I think it’s going to come down to – there’s going to be some rust. There are going to be some spots during the game where we might be a little tired. I might have to call a few quicker timeouts…I hope we can just start playing where we left off. We were playing decent basketball.”

Westbrook injury update

The one silver lining of the Wizards’ health and safety protocol-related hiatus was the time it gave Westbrook time to rehab an injury that was expected to sideline him for at least a week’s worth of games. The team announced on January 11 that the former MVP suffered an aggravation of a quadriceps injury that occurred in the preseason. Nearly two weeks later, Westbrook has a chance to return Sunday against the Spurs, having missed just two games with the injury. He participated in a limited capacity during the team’s recent practice sessions.

“(I’ve been) just running through a few things with the team,” Westbrook said after practice Saturday. “Trying to get myself back in shape a little bit, seeing how I feel each day – trying to ramp up and making sure I take my time.”

Scouting the Spurs

The Spurs enter Sunday night’s matchup having lost two straight and three of their last five games and sit at 8-8 on the season. On Friday night against the Mavericks, the Spurs put on one of their best shooting nights of the year, but were unable to slow down Dallas’s potent offense, losing 122-117. Dejounte Murray, who ranks second on the team in both points and assists and is one of the best defensive guards in the league, went down early in the first quarter with a left ankle injury and did not return. He is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s matchup with the Wizards. If Murray is out, Washington can more easily lock in on stopping DeMar DeRozan, who leads the team in minutes (34.3), points (20.9) and assists (6.7). DeRozan played a game-high 40 minutes in San Antonio’s loss to the Dallas, scoring a team-high 29 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists. In the frontcourt, LaMarcus Aldridge will command most of the Wizards’ defensive attention. Coming off a 26-point, nine-rebound game against the Mavericks, Aldridge has had his way with the Wizards in recent matchups. In his last four games against Washington, the versatile big is averaging 23.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. The Spurs are 3-1 in those games.