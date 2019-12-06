Hachimura, Beal and Bertans lead Wizards over Sixers, 119-113

A trio of 25-point performances propelled the Wizards (7-13) to a 119-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 27 points on 11-18 (.611) shooting, his fifth 20-point game of the season.

Bradley Beal added 26 points and 10 rebounds, his fifth 20-point double-double of the season. Davis Bertans poured in a season-high 25 points off the bench, giving him 20-plus points in three straight games for the first time in his career.

"I thought we competed throughout the game,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “I saw a lot of good things from everybody.”

After a cold start and an early deficit in the first quarter, Bertans came off the bench and shot the Wizards back into the game. Bertans hit all six of his 3-pointers in the first half, five of which came in a second quarter in which the Wizards outscored the Sixers 40-22. With just over five minutes left in the first half and the Wizards trailing by five, Bertans hit threes on three consecutive possessions, sparking a 19-4 run in the final minutes that gave Washington a double-digit lead going into halftime.

Bertans was 8-8 from the field and 6-6 from 3-point range in the first half, becoming the first Wizards player to hit at least six 3-pointers in a half without a miss since Trevor Ariza on March 1, 2014.

"You just smile…He makes it look so easy,” Brooks said. “It's only maybe a few people in the league, that can take those shots and have the confidence to take and make them. I thought the ball movement, his ability to space the floor is like the best in the league at that position.”

Bradley Beal owned the third quarter, scoring 11 of his 26 points to help the Wizards maintain their lead. In the fourth, the Wizards shot just 7-23 (.304) from the field, but managed to fend off a 10-0 Sixers run to hold on to the win.

For the second game in a row, the Wizards were forced to play with a short bench as their injury report grew longer. Earlier in the day, it was announced that Jordan McRae would miss at least two weeks following right ring finger surgery. Just before tip, the team announced that they would be without starter Isaiah Thomas due to a left calf strain. McRae and Thomas joined Thomas Bryant, C.J. Miles and John Wall already missing games due to injury.

The Wizards did get receive some roster relief as Moritz Wagner and Ian Mahinmi returned to the lineup to bolster the team’s frontcourt. Wagner, after missing the last two games due to an ankle sprain, totaled five points and 11 rebounds. Mahinmi, playing in first game of the season after rehabbing an Achilles strain, scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds in 13 minutes of action.

“I thought Ian [Mahinmi] came in and gave us big minutes,” Brooks said. “That's not an easy first game matchup, but I thought his length, his toughness, his ability to protect the rim, he kept them down [and] made some free throws, so I thought his minutes were huge.”

Chris Chiozza, playing on a two-way contract with the Wizards, was called upon amidst all the injuries to provided backcourt depth. The second-year guard was held scoreless, but recorded a career-high six assists in 11 minutes of action.

With the victory, the Wizards have now won 10 consecutive home games against the Sixers. Dating back to 2015, the home team has won 11 consecutive games and 16 of the last 19.

Tobias Harris scored 33 points to lead Philadelphia, while Joel Embiid scored 26 points and grabbed 21 rebounds for his first 20-20 game of the season.

Up next, the Wizards take on the Heat (15-6) tomorrow night in Miami in the second game of a back-to-back. Washington has split each of its two prior back-to-backs this season. After Friday’s game in Miami, the Wizards return to D.C. on Sunday to host the Clippers at 6:00 P.M.