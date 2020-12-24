Recap: Westbrook's triple-double, Beal's 31 not enough as Wizards fall to Sixers

FINAL: Wizards 107 | Sixers 113

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Bradley Beal (31), Russell Westbrook (21), Davis Bertans (14)

Sixers: Joel Embiid (29), Shake Milton (19), Ben Simmons (16)

SUMMARY

Despite a game-high 31 points from Bradley Beal and a triple-double from Russell Westbrook, the Wizards (0-1) were defeated 113-107 by the Sixers (1-0) in the 2020-21 season opener for both teams.

Five minutes into the game, rookie Deni Advija knocked down the first 3-pointer of his career, sparking a 13-2 run that gave Washington an early eight-point lead. Philadelphia countered in the second quarter, taking a 13-point lead on back-to-back threes from Seth Curry and Joel Embiid. Everything changed for the Wizards when Westbrook and Davis Bertans checked into the game, joining Beal. The first look at the three-man lineup went about as well as the Wizards could have asked for. After Bertans assisted a cutting Moritz Wagner, Beal knocked down a 3-pointer on the following possession. Just 30 seconds later, Bertans hit his first of three consecutive triples to tie the game at 53. Buckets from Westbrook and Beal in the final 30 seconds of the half gave the Wizards a one-point lead at halftime.

The Wizards brought it on the defensive end to start the third quarter, holding Philadelphia without a field goal until the 6:06 mark. As a team, Philadelphia shot just 5-22 (.227) from the field in the third quarter, allowing the Wizards to race out to a 70-58 lead with 6:40 left in the third quarter. The Sixers turned to Joel Embiid in the fourth, chipping away at the Wizards’ lead until an Embiid jumper with 7:37 remining tied the game at 88. A back-and-forth final stretch of the game featured ties at 93, 95, 99, 101 and 103, but a Ben Simmons dunk with 21.7 seconds remaining put the Sixers up four. Philadelphia hit its free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook looks comfortable in Wizards debut

Westbrook became the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double in his debut, totaling 21 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists. Westbrook reached the milestone quickly, grabbed his tenth rebound in the third quarter.

“The guy is a winning basketball player,” Brooks said of Westbrook. “He’s a winning teammate…We have a long history together. Seeing him, what he does – the intensity level is high. Every possession matters. He plays through exhaustion. Our young players, it’s going to be priceless what they’re going to learn from him and how he treats everybody. It’s remarkable. He plays the right way.”

Westbrook wasted no time getting his new teammates involved, dishing out nine of his 15 assists in the first half, including back-to-back possessions to Thomas Bryant in the first quarter. He becomes only the third Wizard in the last 10 years to register 15-plus assists in a game (Beal, Wall). Westbrook assisted eight different teammates over the course of the game, led by three each to Beal and Bertans.

Wizards up-and-down on defense

Coming into camp, the Wizards knew one of the keys to success this season was improved performance on the defensive end of the court. Against Philadelphia, they showed flashes of substantial improvement, mostly in the third quarter, but struggled to get stops in the first half and down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

After Philadelphia scored 58 points on 53.5% from the field in the first half, Washington held the Sixers to just 15 points on 5-22 (.227) shooting and 1-10 (.100) from three in the third quarter. The Sixers offense came back to life in the fourth as the Wizards struggled keep Philadelphia away from the rim. The Sixers scored 16 of their 40 fourth quarter points in the paint and shot 13-22 (.591) from the field, but just 1-6 (.167) from deep.

“It’s just a matter of your will and you wanting to get in a stance and defend,” Beal said postgame. “I took pride in that. I think we all took pride in that. We weren’t guarding the way we knew we could in the first half. We came out in the second half way more physical, more talkative, got our switching together and we cleaned up a lot of stuff that we were slipping up on in the first half. From that standpoint, it was great. It was great to see that we were able to make those adjustments on the fly. At the same time, we have to be better.”

Embiid dominant for Philadelphia

The Sixers’ success on Wednesday night began and ended with Joel Embiid. The big man finished with team highs in points (29), rebounds (14) and minutes (34:50) – and did most of his damage in crunch time. Embiid played all but 35 seconds of the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points on 5-8 (.625) from the field and helped hold Washington to just six fourth quarter paint points.

“Embiid is obviously a great player,” Brooks said. “He’s one of the toughest bigs to guard in this league. He go the hot hand and he got some easy buckets. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s agile, he’s quick and he has great moves.”

NEXT UP: Magic at Wizards / Saturday, December 26 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

