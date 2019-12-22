Wizards fall in Philly to Sixers, 125-108

Any back-to-back over the course of the season is a test for NBA teams, but it’s even tougher when both halves are against top teams with top road environments. That’s what the Wizards were tasked with in visits to Toronto on Friday and Philadelphia on Saturday. And after a spirited comeback fell short north of the border, Washington again put up an impressive fight against one of the East’s best teams on Saturday in a 125-108 loss to the Sixers.

Even after a massive 18-0 run in the second quarter appeared to blow the game open for Philly, the Wizards continued to chip away, led by 36 points on the night from Bradley Beal (eight rebounds, six assists) and another 20 from Isaiah Thomas. Still, a lack of size in the paint made it hard to compete in the paint against Joel Embiid (21 points, 13 rebounds), Al Horford (13 points, nine rebounds) and the Sixers’ big lineup. Josh Richardson added an impressive 21 points, while Ben Simmons nearly added a triple-double with 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Washington trailed by as many as 23 on the night in the first half, but a steady climb back accelerated by a 14-6 run towards the end of the third quarter found the Wizards down just four in the waning minutes of the period. Beal poured in Washington’s last 11 points in the frame, which ended with the Sixers back up by just eight.

“We gotta do a better job of getting stops and stopping them from getting the 14-4, 10-2 or the 8-0 runs,” said head coach Scott Brooks. “That’s where we are right now and we’re just going to have to keep battling and keep challenging shots and rebounds. There were a couple of possessions that were hard on us, but I thought that we did as best that we could and that’s what we have to continue to do.”

From there, the Wizards couldn’t get any closer in the fourth quarter. In the middle of the frame, 3-pointers from Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle punctuated a 11-2 run that proved to be the knockout punch. The onslaught doubled a nine-point Philly lead and put the Sixers up by 18 with just over five minutes remaining.

At the end of the night, rebounding and 3-point shooting made the difference Saturday. Washington outpaced Philadelphia by a massive 16 points at the free throw line, but the Sixers doubled the Wizards’ output from beyond the arc, hitting 14 times from deep. Philadelphia also controlled the boards (out-rebounding Washington 53-38) and gained an edge in both paint scoring and second chance points on the night.

“We were getting decent looks,” said Brooks. “I don’t know if they were great looks, but we’ve had some great looks in the last few games that didn’t fall our way. This is a good team. They are long and they have a lot of athletes.”

They have a starting unit that is high-level with potentially three All-Stars, with a rising one in Josh Richardson. I think that guy is right up there as one of the best two-way players and their bench is really good. This team is ready to win a championship now and I wouldn’t be surprised if they make it to the Finals.”

Next for the Wizards is a trip to New York for the finale of their three-game road trip. Tip-off against the Knicks is set for 7:30 P.M. ET on NBCSW+.