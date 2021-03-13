Recap: Wizards defeated 127-101 by Sixers on Friday night

FINAL: Wizards 101 | Sixers 127

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (25), Bradley Beal (19), Robin Lopez (10)

Sixers: Joel Embiid (23), Shake Milton (18), Mike Scott (18)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated 127-101 by the Sixers on Friday night at Capital One Arena in the first game of a back-to-back and a five-game homestand. Russell Westbrook scored a game-high 25 points while Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 23 points, despite leaving the game with a knee injury in the third quarter. Bradley Beal, who scored 60 points in his last outing against the Sixers, was held to 19 points on 8-13 (.615) shooting. Beal was a game-time decision with left knee soreness after a fall on Wednesday night in Memphis.

The Sixers owned the first quarter, holding the Wizards to 15 points on 6-23 (.261) from the field and 0-7 (.000) from 3-point range. Down just three points with 7:23 left in the first, the Wizards gave up a 21-5 run over the next 5:34 and trailed 32-15 heading into the second quarter. Led by 19 second quarter points from Beal and Westbrook, the Wizards managed to cut the lead down to eight with 5:59 left in the first half when Garrison Mathews knocked down a three. As a team, Washington shot 15-21 (.714) overall and 5-8 (.625) from three in the second, but still trailed by 10 at halftime.

Philadelphia pulled away in the third quarter, leading by as many as 21 points. The Wizards shot 9-15 (.600) from the field as a team, but did themselves in with six turnovers. The Sixers shot 59.1% from the field and 60% from 3-point range in the third, but saw Embiid go down with a knee injury mid-way through the frame. With the game out of reach, reserves played most of the fourth quarter. Alex Len scored nine points on 4-4 (1.000) shooting to lead the Wizards, but the Sixers extended their lead and went on to win by 26.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook leads Wizards, sees double-double streak end

While his league-leading streak of 13 double-doubles came to an end, Westbrook put on an efficient 33-minute performance against the Sixers. His 25 points came on 10-19 (.526) shooting, the third time in the last four games he’s shot 50.0% or better from the field, and surpassed 21,000 career points in the process. He added five rebounds, eight assists and just two turnovers.

Wizards struggle from 3-point range

The Wizards’ 3-point shooting woes continued Friday night. Having shot below 40.0% from deep in each of their last six games, Washington was just 8-24 (.333) against Philadelphia. Washington has taken fewer threes per game as the season has progressed, but has struggled to find any consistency from deep. On Friday, Westbrook and Garrison Mathews each knocked down a pair of threes, but the remainder of the team shot just 4-17 (.235). Davis Bertans, who entered the game having made at least two 3-pointers in his last 19 games, finished just 1-5 (.200) from deep. Bertans exited the game early with a right calf strain and will likely be questionable on Saturday against Milwaukee, according to Wizards head coach Scott Brooks.

Embiid exits with knee injury after strong showing

Even in a foul- and injury-shortened 20-minute outing, Embiid was dominant for the Sixers. After picking up a pair of early fouls, Embiid sat from 3:33 in the first quarter until the 6:17 mark of the second. In just 14:44 of first half action, he scored 19 points on 6-9 (.667) from the field to go along with five rebounds and two blocks. His night ended with 6:22 left in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly on his left knee. After minutes on the ground, Embiid managed to get up and limp to the locker room, but did not return. He finished the night with 23 points on 8-11 (.727) shooting.

