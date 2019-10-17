Wizards conclude preseason in Philadelphia

It’s been a busy week in D.C. sports, with the Mystics winning their first WNBA Finals trophy last Thursday, the Nationals clinching a berth to the World Series on Tuesday, and Bradley Beal signing his extension on Thursday. Now, the NBA regular season is just around the corner, with the league tipping off Tuesday and the Wizards starting Wednesday.

The Wizards will wrap up their preseason slate on Friday in Philadelphia, taking on the Sixers at 7:00 P.M. This will be the team’s final dress rehearsal until the first regular season game in Dallas.

Game Info

Wells Fargo Center | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Ish Smith, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Sixers: G – Ben Simmons, G – Josh Richardson, F – Tobias Harris, F – Al Horford, C – Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Wizards: John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out), Troy Brown Jr. (left calf strain – out), Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain – out), Isaiah Thomas (left thumb rehab – out), C.J. Miles (left foot rehab – out)

Sixers: Ben Simmons (low back tightness – questionable), James Ennis III (right calf strain – questionable)

Storylines

Final dress rehearsal

Friday will be the team’s last preseason game, and the Wizards will treat the game like a dress rehearsal. It’s unclear heading into Friday if the team will choose to rest anyone, but they haven’t played a game since Sunday against the Bucks. Finding a balance of getting enough real-time minutes and keeping players healthy will be a part of that decision-making. Still, expect the reserves to get a lot of minutes regardless, and for the Sixers to do the same.

Roster, rotation taking shape

On Tuesday, the Wizards waived Justin Anderson, Phil Booth, and Jemerrio Jones, bringing the roster to 17. John Wall, Troy Brown Jr., Ian Mahinmi, Isaiah Thomas, and C.J. Miles remain out for Washington, so there will be 14 healthy players available on Friday. The Wizards are hopeful Brown Jr. and Thomas will return soon as their expected timetables near. Those injuries have created opportunities at small forward and backup point guard. Will Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga, or somebody else start the season opener? Will Justin Robinson or Chris Chiozza back up Ish Smith? The last preseason game before the regular season is one last game for Scott Brooks to evaluate the rotation heading into the real games.