Preview: Wizards return to D.C. on two-game win streak, host Sixers Sunday
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 6 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App
Riding a two-game winning streak and coming off two days of rest, the Wizards host the Sixers on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Sunday’s game marks Washington’s first home game since December 11. The Wizards are 8-4 in 12 games at Capital One Arena this season.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|SIXERS
|G
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Seth Curry
|G
|Aaron Holiday
|Furkan Korkmaz
|F
|Deni Avdija
|Matisse Thybulle
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Joel Embiid
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|SIXERS
|PPG
|Beal (23.3)
|Embiid (25.0)
|RPG
|Kuzma (7.9)
|Embiid (10.8)
|APG
|Beal (5.9)
|Maxey (4.6)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – out)
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – questionable)
Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)
Isaiah Todd (right heel pain – questionable)
SIXERS :
Andre Drummond (health and safety protocols – out)
Danny Green (health and safety protocols – out)
Tyrese Maxey (health and safety protocols – available)
Shake Milton (health and safety protocols – out)
Georges Niang (health and safety protocols – available)
Ben Simmons (personal reasons – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
SIXERS:
96-98 (L) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)
108-103 (W) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
105-114 (L) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
96-101 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
91-126 (L) at MEM (BOX SCORE)
