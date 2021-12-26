Preview: Wizards return to D.C. on two-game win streak, host Sixers Sunday

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 6 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

Riding a two-game winning streak and coming off two days of rest, the Wizards host the Sixers on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Sunday’s game marks Washington’s first home game since December 11. The Wizards are 8-4 in 12 games at Capital One Arena this season.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS SIXERS G Spencer Dinwiddie Seth Curry G Aaron Holiday Furkan Korkmaz F Deni Avdija Matisse Thybulle F Kyle Kuzma Tobias Harris C Daniel Gafford Joel Embiid

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS SIXERS PPG Beal (23.3) Embiid (25.0) RPG Kuzma (7.9) Embiid (10.8) APG Beal (5.9) Maxey (4.6)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – out)

Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols – out)

Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – questionable)

Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)

Isaiah Todd (right heel pain – questionable)



SIXERS :

Andre Drummond (health and safety protocols – out)

Danny Green (health and safety protocols – out)

Tyrese Maxey (health and safety protocols – available)

Shake Milton (health and safety protocols – out)

Georges Niang (health and safety protocols – available)

Ben Simmons (personal reasons – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)

98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)

105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)

107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)



SIXERS:

96-98 (L) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)

108-103 (W) at BOS (BOX SCORE)

105-114 (L) at BKN (BOX SCORE)

96-101 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)

91-126 (L) at MEM (BOX SCORE)

