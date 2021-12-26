Preview: Wizards return to D.C. on two-game win streak, host Sixers Sunday

Posted: Dec 26, 2021

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 6 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: 106.7 FM & Wizards App

Riding a two-game winning streak and coming off two days of rest, the Wizards host the Sixers on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Sunday’s game marks Washington’s first home game since December 11. The Wizards are 8-4 in 12 games at Capital One Arena this season.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS SIXERS
G Spencer Dinwiddie Seth Curry
G Aaron Holiday Furkan Korkmaz
F Deni Avdija Matisse Thybulle
F Kyle Kuzma Tobias Harris
C Daniel Gafford Joel Embiid
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS SIXERS
PPG Beal (23.3) Embiid (25.0)
RPG Kuzma (7.9) Embiid (10.8)
APG Beal (5.9) Maxey (4.6)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols – out)
Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (health and safety protocols – out)
Rui Hachimura (return to competition reconditioning – questionable)
Raul Neto (health and safety protocols – out)
Isaiah Todd (right heel pain – questionable)

SIXERS :
Andre Drummond (health and safety protocols – out)
Danny Green (health and safety protocols – out)
Tyrese Maxey (health and safety protocols – available)
Shake Milton (health and safety protocols – out)
Georges Niang (health and safety protocols – available)
Ben Simmons (personal reasons – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
124-117 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-103 (W) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
98-118 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)
105-119 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
107-113 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

SIXERS:
96-98 (L) vs. ATL (BOX SCORE)
108-103 (W) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
105-114 (L) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
96-101 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
91-126 (L) at MEM (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter