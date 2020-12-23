Preview: Wizards open 2020-21 season Wednesday night against Sixers

With a brief and unusual offseason now in the rearview mirror, the Wizards are set to tip off their 2020-21 season on Wednesday night. The Wizards will take on the Sixers at 7:00 P.M. in Philadelphia in what will be a tough test to begin the season. After making his first appearance in Washington’s preseason finale, newly acquired guard Russell Westbrook will make his regular season Wizards debut alongside Bradley Beal, who looks to follow up on a career-best 2019-20 season.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks announced pregame that rookie Deni Avdija would start in his regular-season debut alongside Westbrook, Beal, Isaac Bonga and Thomas Bryant.

GAME INFO

Wells Fargo Center | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Isaac Bonga, C – Thomas Bryant

Sixers: G – Ben Simmons, G – Seth Curry, F – Danny Green, F – Tobias Harris, C – Joel Embiid

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Bilateral Eye; Bi-lateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis – out)

Sixers: N/A

STORYLINES

Wizards focused on season-long success amidst raised expectations

The start of a new season means optimism is running high around the league. Franchises across the NBA enter the new campaign with hopes of winning a championship, making the playoffs or seeing their young core take the next developmental step. For the Wizards, freshly stocked with new talent at multiple positions and nearly all of last year’s rotation returning, expectations are undoubtedly as high as they have been in years.

“We’ve got a good team,” Brooks said. “We’ve added some good players. Russell (Westbrook), his ability to lead a team and get a team better – he has a track record of that. Obviously, things are going to have to go our way. We’re fighting, the whole league is fighting COVID as the whole world is – that’s obviously a factor. We can’t relax in that regard.”

For the Wizards to meet the expectations they have for themselves, it will be as much about keeping a level mindset throughout a strange season as it will be about the win column.

“It’s a long season, you always have to realize that,” Westbrook said. “A lot of people put a lot of pressure on starting the season (strong) and how it goes. The season is ups and downs with things that you can’t predict. Our job is to, mentally, be in the right space, be giving our best effort when we go out to compete and that’s all you can ask.”

Hachimura to miss approximately three weeks

The Wizards announced on Monday that second-year forward Rui Hachimura would miss approximately three weeks with bi-lateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis (EKC). Hachimura did not play in either of the Wizards’ final two preseason games after his diagnosis on December 16.

“We’re just going to monitor him day to day,” Brooks said after practice on Monday. “He’s out for some time now. Blurred vision, sensitive to light. Other than that, he’s getting better. It’s just going to take some time. The eye doctor said it’s a severe case and we just have to patient.”

“We know how hard he works – that’s never in question,” Beal said of Hachimura. “His work ethic and everything he puts into the game, his love and his passion for it. Nobody questions that. Obviously, we want him on the floor, we want him healthy, but making sure he’s 100% is the first and biggest concern. Your body is your temple. Your body is the reason you can play the game, so if that’s not right, by all means, take your time and get it right. He’ll be fine. (He should) just continue to stay confident, stay in film and continue to find ways to grow your game…He has great vets he can lean on to get him through.”

Speeding up the Sixers

During the offseason, the Sixers brought in shooters Seth Curry and Danny Green and traded away big man Al Horford in an effort to increase the flexibility of a roster dominated by size and length. Still, the team’s best players are stronger, more physical players. Joel Embiid, one of the best centers in the league, and Ben Simmons, who stands 6’10” but plays primarily at the point guard position, make for one of the most physically imposing duos in the league. To combat Philadelphia’s size and strength, the Wizards will need to put those two – and the Sixers as a whole – in uncomfortable situations. One way Washington can make that happen is by speeding up the pace of the game. During the 2019-20 season, the Sixers ranked 20th in the NBA in pace.

“We know they still are kind of a slow-paced team,” Beal said Tuesday. “We want to speed them up and get them to play a little bit faster. They’re still a threat. They added Danny Green, a champion 3-point shooter, and Seth Curry…We’ve got our hands full. They’ve got a big fella (Embiid) down low who can give you a bucket and can step outside too.”