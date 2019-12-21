Wizards face Sixers Saturday in Philadelphia

Coming off a close loss last night in Toronto, the Wizards (8-19) are back at it tonight, taking on the Philadelphia 76ers (20-10) at 7:00 P.M. at Wells Fargo Center. The Wizards have split each of their three prior back-to-backs this season and will look to do the same thing with a win over Philadelphia. Washington won the teams’ only meeting earlier this season 119-113 at Capital One Arena. Philadelphia is also coming off the front end of a back-to-back, having lost 117-98 to the Dallas Mavericks last night.

Game Info

Wells Fargo Center | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Isaiah Thomas, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga., F – Davis Bertans, C – Ian Mahinmi

Sixers: G – Ben Simmons, G – Josh Richardson, F – Tobias Harris, F – Al Horford, C – Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (right foot stress reaction – out), Rui Hachimura (groin injury – out), Jordan McRae (right ring finger surgery – out), C.J. Miles (left wrist surgery – out), Moritz Wagner (left ankle sprain – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Sixers: N/A

Storylines

Smith coming off a franchise-first shooting performance

With the Wizards down a number of rotation players, Ish Smith has seen a substantial increase in his role. Across all categories, Smith’s statistical averages are among the highest of his 10-year career. On Friday, Smith put on one of his best-ever individual performances. Against the Raptors, Smith scored a season-high 26 points, something he has done just three times in his career, and was as important as anyone on the court when it came to orchestrating the Wizards’ 18-point comeback in the second half. More impressively, Smith’s shooting night was the most efficient a Wizards’ guard has ever had, shooting 9-9 (1.000) from the field and 4-4 (1.000) from 3-point range. No guard in franchise history had ever hit nine or more field goals without a miss in a single game.

“To be honest with you, I missed some of the easy ones (Wednesday),” Smith said after the game. “I kind of get a little frustrated when I miss some easy ones that I usually make, and so tonight, I’m thankful, thank God, we put in the work, me and Corey (Gaines) and the coaching staff put in the work and make shots. Winning and losing, there’s no moral victories. This is something you think about when you’re 40 years old and in your rocking chair with your wife and your kids, right now it’s turn the page and try to figure what we can do and how we can get better moving forward with Philly.”

In Washington’s lone matchup with Philadelphia earlier this season, Smith scored 19 points and tied his season high with eights assists.

Mahinmi key to slowing down dominant Embiid

In the teams’ meeting on December 5, the Wizards earned perhaps their best win of the season, riding 25-point performances from Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura and a defense that forced 21 Philadelphia turnovers, including 15 combined from Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Embiid got his numbers, recording his only 20-point, 20-rebound game of the season, but the Wizards’ defense made it hectic and difficult. This time around, Washington can throw a bit more strength at Embiid than they were able to the first time around. On December 5, Ian Mahinmi, Washington’s best defensive big, played 13 minutes in his first game back from an Achilles injury. In that time, he spent 2:41 guarding Embiid and held him to 0-4 from the field and forced a turnover. With Mahinmi’s minutes increasing, the Wizards should be able to utilize his strength against Embiid, the league’s most physically imposing big man, more so than they did in the teams’ first matchup. The Wizards are playing without centers Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner, so look for Mahinmi and rookie Anzejs Pasecniks to handle most of defensive duties against Embiid.

Sixers suffer three-game losing streak amidst offensive struggles

After a 10-0 start to the season at Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers have dropped consecutive games at home – Friday against Dallas and Wednesday against Miami. The two losses are a part of a three-game losing streak in which Philadelphia has struggled to put points on the board. In both Friday’s loss and a loss to Brooklyn on Sunday, the Sixers were held under 100 points. Philadelphia has failed to reach 100 points eight times this season, the most of any team with a winning record.