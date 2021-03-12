Preview: Wizards face Sixers Friday night to open five-game homestand

The Wizards are back at Capital One Arena for their first home game of the second half, hosting the 76ers at 8:00 P.M. on Friday night. Washington is 8-4 in its last 12 games, but is looking to bounce back from a loss in Memphis on Wednesday night. Philadelphia will be playing in the second game of a road-road back-to-back after defeating Chicago on Thursday night in its first game back from the All-Star break.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 8:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, G – Garrison Mathews, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Moe Wagner

76ers: G – Seth Curry, G – Danny Green, F – Matisse Thybulle, F – Tobias Harris, C – Tony Bradley

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Bradley Beal (left knee soreness – questionable), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Ish Smith (right quadriceps strain – out)

76ers: Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols – probable), Ben Simmons (health and safety protocols – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards look to prove Wednesday’s paint defense was an anomaly

The Wizards’ paint defense this season has been strong. They’re allowing 46.0 points in the paint per game, good for 12th in the league, but gave up 78 against Memphis on Wednesday, the most they’ve allowed in a game this season by 20 points. Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 of his 29 points in the paint to lead a Grizzlies team that shot 53.4% from that area as a whole. Washington also gave up 27 fast break points against Memphis, a good portion of which came uncontested at the rim. While the Wizards’ defense has improved significantly in the last month, they will need to prove that Wednesday’s performance was merely a mid-season blip and not the start of a concerning trend.

The Sixers score 42.1% of their points in the paint, tied for 12th in the NBA. In the teams’ two prior meetings this season, Philadelphia has found success in getting to the paint, scoring 52 and 50 points behind a pair of monster performances from Joel Embiid.

Beal questionable ahead of first matchup with Sixers since scoring 60

Coming off a sub-par shooting and scoring night against Memphis on Wednesday, Bradley Beal’s status against the Sixers is up in the air. The team announced on Thursday night that the NBA’s leading scorer was questionable for Friday’s game with left knee soreness. If Beal is active, he’ll look to shake off his recent slump and replicate his last performance against Philadelphia. When the Wizards and Sixers faced off on January 6, Beal tied the franchise’s single-game scoring record with 60 points on 20-35 (.571) from the field, 7-10 (.700) from 3-point range and 13-15 (.866) from the free throw line. He scored 57 of those 60 points in the first three quarters, including 25 in the third quarter alone. Beal ranks first in both total points (1,074) and points per game (32.5) across the NBA this season, but he finds himself in mini-slump (to his high standards) when it comes to his efficiency. After shooting over 50.0% from the field in eight of nine games from February 14-28, Beal has now gone three consecutive games below that mark, including Wednesday’s 27.3% performance in Memphis. If he’s active, he’ll have plenty of opportunity against a depleted Sixers rotation.

East-leading 76ers will be without Simmons, Embiid probable

The Sixers will not be at full strength when they take on the Wizards on Friday night. All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols over the All-Star break after exposure to an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19. Simmons has already been ruled out of Friday’s game while Embiid is listed as probable. On Thursday night, Philadelphia took on the Bulls without their star duo and didn’t miss a beat. The Sixers won 127-105 behind 24 points from Tobias Harris, 55 bench points and a strong defensive performance as a team. Entering Friday’s game, Philadelphia ranks third in the NBA with a 108.4 defensive rating. With or without Embiid, the Wizards will need to be at their best against a Sixers team whose defense has them sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings at 25-12.