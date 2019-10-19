Wizards blow by Sixers in preseason finale, 112-93

In their final tune-up of the preseason, the Wizards defeated the Sixers 112-93 in Philadelphia. Washington showed great ball movement all night, assisting on 28 of the team’s 40 field goals. The Wizards also shot 43.2% from 3-point, a strength of theirs in the preseason. Nine players scored seven or more points in the game for Washington.

Jordan McRae led the Wizards with 17 points off the bench, while Thomas Bryant added a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes. Bradley Beal scored 13 points in 18 minutes and did not play in the second half.

"I like the way we played," Scott Brooks said after the game. "This is something that we’ve been talking about. But our actions are more important than our talk. That’s how we want to play. We want to establish an identity—that ‘play hard’ gene—and we have it right now. We’ve just got to continue to do it. Every day is a work day."

After trailing by two through one quarter, the Wizards outscored the Sixers 27-15 in the second quarter. Washington forced nine turnovers in the quarter, dominating the Sixers defensively. The Sixers struggled from the field all night, only shooting 40.5% overall and 25.9% from beyond the arc.

"I feel like we have to be a hard, gritty team," Bryant said about the team's identity. "You know, go out there and play hard every possession. Because we’re going to need that going into the season. And we showed that tonight. You know, playing against the 76ers—what a great team that they have. We tried to go out there and just throw the first punch, and take as many punches as we can if they throw them back.

Moe Wagner, who scored 14 points in only 12 minutes, left the game in the third quarter with a back injury. After the game, Brooks said Wagner was very sore, but x-rays came back negative.

The Wizards will tip off the regular season in Dallas on Wednesday, taking on the Mavericks at 8:30 P.M. ET.