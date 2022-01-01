Wizards sign Tremont Waters to 10-day contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed guard Tremont Waters to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.

Waters, a 5-10, 175-pound guard, has played in 39 career NBA games across three seasons with the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 assists in the span. Waters appeared in 36 NBA G League games with Maine in 2019-20, averaging 18.0 points and 7.3 assists per game, tallying six point-assist double-doubles that season. Waters played in 13 games with the Wisconsin Herd this season, averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 assists per game before earning a 10-Day call-up with the Toronto Raptors on December 23.

Waters attended Louisiana State University for two seasons, helping the Tigers reach the Sweet Sixteen in 2018-19 as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Originally from New Haven, Conn., Waters was selected with the 51st overall pick by the Celtics in 2019 and signed to a two-way contract.