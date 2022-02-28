Wizards sign Tomas Satoransky

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed guard Tomas Satoransky. He was waived by San Antonio on February 26.

Satoransky (6-7, 210) returns to the Wizards, where he spent the first three seasons of his NBA career (2016-19) and was originally drafted by the team in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. In his three seasons in Washington, Satoransky played in 210 games (87 starts), averaging 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Satoransky notched his only career triple-double as a member of the Wizards on Jan. 11, 2019, finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He also appeared in all 16 of his career playoff games during his time in Washington.

After his time with the Wizards, Satoransky spent two years in Chicago (where he averaged career-highs of 9.9 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals during the 2019-20 season) and spent the first half of this season in New Orleans before being traded to Portland and then San Antonio. In total, he owns career averages of 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 365 career games. Satoransky played three seasons in Spain after being drafted in 2012, including the final two with Barcelona, before transitioning to the NBA in 2016-17.

A native of the Czech Republic, Satoransky has represented his national team at several FIBA events including the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he became the first Czech basketball player to serve as the country’s flag bearer.

Satoransky’s signing brings the Wizards’ roster to 17, including two-way players.