Wizards sign Jordan Schakel to two-way contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed guard Jordan Schakel to a two-way contract.

Schakel, who has played in 35 games (all starts) with the Capital City Go-Go (the Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate), originally spent 2021 training camp and preseason with the Wizards, where he appeared in two games. He earned a 10-Day contract with the Wizards in December, appearing in two games for Washington.

The 6-6, 200-pound guard has averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game with Capital City this season, shooting .370 from three-point range on a team-high 7.7 attempts per game. Schakel has scored at least 10 points in a team-high 31 games and his 100 made threes rank eighth overall and are the second-most by an NBA G League rookie this year.

Originally from Torrance, California, Schakel graduated from San Diego State with the third-most made threes in school history. He also ranked third nationally in three-point percentage during the 2020-21 season, shooting .461 from deep.

In a related move, Washington waived guard Joel Ayayi, who was previously on a two-way contract and appeared in seven games with the team this season.