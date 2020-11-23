Wizards sign Robin Lopez

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed free agent center Robin Lopez. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Improving our interior defense is a priority for us and Robin’s experience, presence and IQ will absolutely help us as we work toward achieving that goal,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He has been consistent throughout his career on both ends of the floor and will be a solid veteran addition with a style of play that complements our young frontcourt players.”

Lopez (7-1, 281) holds career averages of 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting .529 from the field in 832 career games (585 starts) over 12 NBA seasons with Phoenix, New Orleans, Portland, New York, Chicago, and Milwaukee. He averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 60 games (five starts) for the Bucks during the 2019-20 season.

In three seasons with Chicago (2016-17), he averaged 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting .526 from the field. The 32-year-old veteran averaged a career-high 11.3 points on .534 shooting from the field in 82 games during the 2012-13 season with New Orleans Hornets. Lopez has averaged 8.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 31 career playoff games with Phoenix, Portland, Chicago, and Milwaukee.

A native of North Hollywood, California, Lopez was selected with 15th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. He played collegiately at Stanford with his twin brother, Brook, who currently plays for the Bucks.