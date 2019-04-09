Wizards sign Jordan McRae to standard NBA contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that the team has signed guard Jordan McRae to a standard NBA contract. In addition, the team has signed guard Tarik Phillip.

Originally signed to a two-way contact prior to the season, McRae has averaged 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 27 games for the Wizards and was named to the 2018-19 All-NBA G League First Team for his play with the Capital City Go-Go, Washington’s G League affiliate.

In 31 games with the Go-Go this season, McRae led the NBA G League in scoring at 30.4 points per game, becoming just the second qualified player to average over 30 points per game over the last 12 seasons in the league. He scored in double-figures in all 31 of his appearances (including a 54-point game), while also leading the league in 40-point (six) and 30-point (19) outings. McRae broke Antonio Blakeney’s record for consecutive 30-point games with a 10-game streak from January 15 to March 2 – a stretch where he averaged 37.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. In his 27 games with the Wizards, McRae scored in double figures seven times and scored at least 20 points twice, including a season-high 21 on March 27 at Phoenix.

Phillip (6-3, 185) averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 47 games for the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League this season. He played in Hungary and Spain last season following his career at West Virginia University.