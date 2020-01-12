Wizards sign Johnathan Williams to two-way contract

Washington, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed forward Johnathan Williams to a two-way contract. Williams and Garrison Mathews are now Washington’s two-way players on the roster after center Anzejs Pasecniks was signed to a multi-year contract with the Wizards earlier today.

“Johnathan has shown the ability to impact the game on both ends of the court during his time with us and during his previous NBA experience,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “His experience playing for Coach Few at Gonzaga prepared him to be a professional both on and off the court and we look forward to his continued development within our program.”

Williams was originally signed by the Wizards on Dec. 26, averaging 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in six games (four starts). He was waived on Jan. 4 following the team’s win over Denver (in which he tallied 12 points and eight rebounds) after he had reached the 10-day limit on the team’s injury hardship exception.

On his previous two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Williams averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24 games. He also appeared in 26 games for the South Bay Lakers, where he posted averages of 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.