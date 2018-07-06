Wizards sign Jeff Green

Washington, D.C. – Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Jeff Green.

“Jeff is a proven veteran who will add to our frontcourt rotation with his ability to play and defend multiple positions,” said Grunfeld. “We’re excited to be bringing him back to the D.C. area and look forward to his experience and professionalism benefiting us on the court and in the locker room.”

Green (6-9, 235) has averaged 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting .438 from the floor and .332 from three-point range in 783 NBA games (498 starts) over 10 NBA seasons with Seattle/Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando and Cleveland. Last season, he posted 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting .477 from the field and .312 from three-point range in 78 games (14 starts) en route to helping the Cavs reach the NBA Finals.

Over his career, Green has averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting .331 from three-point range in 60 playoff games (17 starts). The 31-year-old forward has averaged double figures in nine of his 10 NBA seasons and scored the 10,000th point of his career last season (Jan. 15 vs. Golden State).

Signing with the Wizards marks a homecoming for Green, who was originally selected with the fifth overall pick by Boston in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Georgetown (and was named All-Rookie First Team in 2007-08). He played three years as a Hoya, where he received numerous accolades including Big East Player of the Year in 2007. Green was born in Cheverly, MD, and attended Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, where he led the NHS Wildcats to the state basketball championship in 2004.