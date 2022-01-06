Wizards sign Greg Monroe to 10-day contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.

Monroe recently completed a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he played in three games, averaging 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Monroe’s appearance on December 27 with Minnesota marked the first game played for the now 10-year veteran since the 2018-19 season.

Monroe originally signed with the Go-Go on November 7 and appeared in 12 games (one start), where he has averaged 10.4 points and 8.8 rebounds in his first career NBA G League season. Monroe has notched four double-doubles this season, including a 17-point, 10-rebound performance against the Delaware Blue Coats on December 11.

Monroe will join his hometown Wizards, marking the eighth different team in his now 10-year NBA career. He has played in 635 career games with Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia and Minnesota averaging 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Monroe averaged a double-double in 2014-15 and averaged at least 10 points per game in seven of the nine seasons of his career. Monroe made three playoff appearances with Milwaukee, Boston and Philadelphia, advancing as far as the Eastern Conference Finals with the Boston Celtics in 2017-18.