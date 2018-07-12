Wizards sign Dwight Howard

Washington, D.C. – Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has signed free agent center Dwight Howard.

“Dwight has been known throughout his career as one of the league’s best defenders, rebounders and finishers around the rim, all areas that we needed to improve heading into next season,” said Grunfeld. “His inside presence and athleticism will give us a much different look and will open up opportunities for us on both ends of the floor.”

Howard (6-11, 265) has averaged 17.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 assists while shooting .585 from the floor in 1035 NBA games (1034 starts) over 14 NBA seasons with Orlando, L.A. Lakers, Houston, Atlanta and Charlotte.

The 32-year-old center posted 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists while shooting .555 from the field in 81 games (all starts) for Charlotte last season. He finished the 2017-18 campaign third in the NBA in point-rebound double-doubles (fourth overall), third in total blocks, third in total rebounds and rebounds per game, fourth in total defensive rebounds and defensive rebounds per game, fifth in total offensive rebounds and offensive rebounds per game, seventh in blocks per game and 11th in field goal percentage.

Howard is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (winning three straight awards from 2008-09 to 2010-11) and has also earned five All-NBA First Team selections while being named All-NBA Second Team once and All-NBA Third Team twice. The former number one overall draft choice (2004) has been selected to the All-NBA Defensive First Team four times and also earned All-NBA Defensive Second Team honors once.

The eight-time All-Star currently leads all active players with 13,101 career rebounds, 3,647 career offensive rebounds and 2,047 career blocks. He has averaged 18.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.4 assists while shooting .545 from the floor in 95 career playoff games (including the 2008-09 postseason, when he led the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals).