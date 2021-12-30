Wizards sign Brad Wanamaker to 10-day contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced that they have signed guard Brad Wanamaker to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.

Wanamaker, a 6-3, 210-pound guard, has played in 190 career games in the NBA with the Celtics, Warriors, Hornets and Pacers, averaging 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. In 22 games (one start) with Indiana this season, Wanamaker averaged 3.5 points and 2.2 assists per game.

Prior to the NBA, Wanamaker played seven seasons overseas in Turkey, Germany, Italy and France. Originally from Philadelphia, Pa., Wanamaker attended the University of Pittsburgh where he graduated with the eighth-most games played in program history.