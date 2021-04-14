Wizards sign Bell to 10-day contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract.

Bell will begin his second stint of the season with the Wizards after appearing in the three games with the team in January, where he averaged 3.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game. He averaged 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in seven games for the Erie BayHawks this season during the NBA G League bubble.

Bell was acquired by the Capital City Go-Go prior to the suspension of the NBA G League season in March of 2020 before being signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers in June. Bell has played in 157 games (17 starts) in his four-year NBA career with Golden State, Minnesota Memphis, and Washington, averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. He was originally selected with the 38th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Oregon by the Chicago Bulls before being traded to Golden State on draft night.