Wizards sign Anthony Gill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed free agent forward Anthony Gill.

“We’re excited to welcome Anthony home and to add his versatile skill set to our roster,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He has proven himself playing at a high level overseas for the last three seasons and we look forward to helping him continue to develop his blend of inside physicality and outside shooting touch.”

Gill (6-8, 230) has played the last three seasons for BC Khimki in Russia, compiling overall averages of 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting .572 from the field and .406 from three-point range. The 28-year-old forward averaged 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds this past season while shooting .567 from the field and .440 from three-point range.

Gill was undrafted out of the University of Virginia, where he played from 2013-16 after transferring from the University of South Carolina. He finished his career as the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in field goal percentage at .582 and averaged 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting .580 from the floor as a senior. Gill was named All-ACC Third Team as both a junior and a senior and was named to the All-ACC Tournament Team as a senior.