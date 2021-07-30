Wizards select Corey Kispert with 15th pick in 2021 NBA Draft

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards selected Corey Kispert with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and acquired the draft rights to Isaiah Todd (31st overall pick) as part of a trade to be finalized at a later date.

“Corey’s elite shooting ability addresses a need we had identified coming into the draft and his high basketball IQ and winning attitude will give him the chance to compete at the NBA level right away,” said Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard. “We were very excited that he was available to us with the 15th pick and we’re confident that his skillset and personality will be a great addition to our roster.”

Kispert (6-7, 220) averaged 18.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting .529 from the field and .440 from three as a senior at Gonzaga in 2020-21. He was named an AP All-American in 2020-21 and finished with the sixth-best three-point percentage in NCAA Division I last season, helping the Bulldogs to the National Title game. He played with Wizards forward Rui Hachimura during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons at Gonzaga.

The 22-year-old Kispert left Gonzaga with a 126-11 record, the winningest Division I player in the last 25 seasons among players that appeared in at least 100 games. He finished his career with a .408 three-point percentage, knocking down 270 threes in four seasons, the fourth most in Gonzaga’s history. He earned numerous accolades as a senior, including being named USBWA and NABC All-American First Team; an Oscar Robertson Trophy, Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson Award Finalist; a Wooden All-American Team member and a Wooden Player of the Year Finalist; a Senior CLASS First Team All-American and Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year.

Todd, a 6-10, 210 pound forward, played for G League Ignite in its inaugural season in 2020-21, averaging 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 16 games (three starts). The 19-year-old was a consensus five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school, which concluded at Word of God Christian Academy (NC). Todd shot .425 from the field and .353 from three in his lone season with G League Ignite, which saw him post a season-high 25 points against Austin on 3/6, adding 11 rebounds for his lone double-double of the season.

“Isaiah’s skills and athleticism were impressive during the limited G League season and we were intrigued with what he could bring to our team,” said Sheppard. “We are looking forward to working with him and continuing his development within our system.”