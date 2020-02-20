Five storylines for the Wizards’ second half

What is the biggest challenge facing the team in the second half?

The schedule. The Wizards have 29 games left, including six back-to-backs, three road trips of three-plus games and 17 games against teams currently set to qualify for the postseason. Washington entered the All-Star break with some momentum, winning five of its last seven games, but did so mostly against teams outside the playoff picture. With an abundance of young players and new faces, the Wizards will take the wins where they can get them, but the final 29 games of the season will paint a much clearer picture of where the team stands in the long run.

Which Wizards player is most likely to make a jump in the second half?

Rui Hachimura. Just as Hachimura was starting to hit his stride in the first half of the season – scoring in double figures in eight consecutive games – he suffered a groin injury that kept him out of action for 23 games. He rejoined the rotation for the final five games of the first half and picked up right where he left off. He registered a double-double against the Grizzlies and scored 20 points in a win over the Bulls. When on the court, Hachimura has displayed a basketball IQ beyond his years and a knack for making plays from multiple spots on the court. He’s shown an ability to handle the ball in transition and has hit consistently from mid-range, both of which are skills complimentary to the Wizards fast-paced style of play. Perhaps more importantly, the Wizards have very clearly prioritized his reps. Hachimura has started each of the 30 games he’s played in, including the five since returning from injury. Washington has and will continue to put him in a position to develop. As long as he can stay on the court, Hachimura is poised to improve significantly over the final two months of the season.

How realistic are the Wizards’ playoff chances?

Real, but not entirely up to them. The Wizards are three games back of the Magic for the eighth seed and five games back of the Nets for the seventh seed. They’ll need some help from at least one of Orlando or Brooklyn. The Wizards didn’t do themselves any favors dropping all four of their matchups with the Magic this season, but still have two games left against the Nets. It was reported earlier this week that Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving would be out indefinitely after suffering a flare-up of a shoulder injury that caused him to miss time earlier this season, though his presence or lack thereof has been an inconsistent barometer for the Nets’ success this season. Washington has shown over the last month that when the team is clicking, making shots, and showing up on the defensive end, that it can compete with enough of the teams in the league to at least be in the conversation. At the end of the day, the Wizards are still 13 games below .500 and just 7-20 on the road. If they can open the second half as hot as they closed it, though, they could have a chance, but the gap might be too wide to close this late in the season – especially with such a taxing second half schedule.

What players and trends do the team most need to evaluate over the second half?

While most of the Wizards’ roster will return next season, the general makeup of the team is set to change in 2020-21. John Wall’s return will shuffle the point guard rotation, change the roles of Washington’s bigs and create plenty of open jumpers for the Wizards’ wings. Which players currently on the roster are best suited to play in that style? Washington is loaded with young frontcourt players and added guards Jerome Robinson and Shabazz Napier at the trade deadline. The Wizards will enter the summer with more flexibility than most teams paying two max contracts – and with that, plenty of opportunity to tailor next year’s team around its star guards.

A bold prediction for the second half:

Bradley Beal will finish the season averaging over 30.0 points per game. Beal enters the second half of the season averaging 29.1 points per game and will need to average 31.3 points per game the rest of the season if he is to eclipse the 30-point threshold. This season, Beal has put up the most prolific numbers of his career, both as a scorer and a playmaker – and closed the unofficial first half of the season as hot as ever. With 29 games left and the postseason not entirely out of reach, the Wizards will continue to lean on their leader, providing plenty of opportunity for some explosive scoring nights. Since 1990, only 10 players have surpassed the 30-point-per-game mark and no Wizards player has ever accomplished the feat.